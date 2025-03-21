S’East Elders Alliance Supports Tinubu’s Re-Election Ahead 2027

Share

The South East Elders Alliance For Tinubu (SEEAT ’27), a political group with members across the five South Eastern States, has declared its full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, stating that Ndigbo has witnessed significant positive changes under his administration.

The group made this declaration during a press briefing at Jesse Hotels & Suites, Awka, following their official inauguration.

Addressing journalists, the SEEAT ’27 National Coordinator, Humphrey Nsofor, emphasized that after extensive consultations on political developments affecting the Southeast, the alliance had resolved to back President Tinubu for a second term without hesitation.

He said that Tinubu’s administration had ensured the inclusion of Igbos in key national positions, citing appointments such as the Chief of Naval Staff, the Head of the Correctional Services, and members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council.

He noted that while some political forces previously sought to marginalize the Southeast, Tinubu had instead fostered inclusivity, breaking long-standing political barriers that once favoured only select groups.

Nsofor asserted that those opposing Tinubu’s re-election should clearly state their reasons, arguing that his administration had dismantled exclusive systems of governance and ensured equal opportunities for all Nigerians.

He commended Tinubu’s efforts in handling insecurity and gradually improving the economy, questioning why those who contributed to Nigeria’s economic decline had been allowed to complete two terms while Tinubu, who was making progress, should not be given the same opportunity.

He further declared that the South East Elders Alliance for Tinubu ’27 would mobilize elders from the South-South, South-West, Middle Belt, North-East, and North-West to secure his re-election.

According to Nsofor, Tinubu’s leadership has introduced significant policies and projects benefiting the South East, including the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which aims to address the region’s infrastructural challenges, such as poor road networks, erosion, and inadequate power supply.

He described this as a historic move that signals a commitment to the region’s long-term growth and economic recovery.

He also highlighted the launch of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, which seeks to cut transportation costs and inflation, with a projected monthly savings of over ₦2 trillion by reducing fuel importation.

The distribution of one million free or subsidized conversion kits for commercial vehicles will reduce transport costs by approximately 60%, an initiative he described as crucial for the business-driven South East.

He pointed to ongoing major infrastructural projects, including the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, set for completion by June 2025, and the Eastern Rail Line, with the Port Harcourt to Aba section already completed and plans in place to extend it to Maiduguri.

He also referenced President Tinubu’s commitment to developing the Anambra Basin, estimated to hold one billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas, positioning the South East as a vital energy hub.

On youth empowerment, Nsofor cited initiatives such as the Nigerian Youth Academy and the National Youth Talent Export Programme, aimed at creating millions of IT and technical jobs.

He also commended the Skill-Up Artisans Programme, designed to equip young people with relevant skills for the digital economy, and the federal government’s nano-grant scheme, which has already disbursed ₦570 billion to small businesses, benefiting 600,000 entrepreneurs across the country.

He further mentioned the signing of the new National Minimum Wage Law, which raised the minimum wage to ₦70,000 per month, and the federal government’s student loan scheme, which has allocated ₦50 billion to assist students from the South East and other regions.

Additionally, he highlighted Tinubu’s role in increasing Nigeria’s oil production to 1.61 million barrels per day and attracting over $500 million in foreign direct investments, which he described as steps towards economic stability and job creation.

Nsofor reaffirmed that President Tinubu’s leadership had promoted national unity and inclusive governance, ensuring that every region, including the South East, had access to development opportunities.

He emphasized that re-electing Tinubu was an investment in the future of the region, as his policies were designed to unlock economic potential, create jobs, and improve the standard of living.

The National Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Innocent Obi, alongside National Director of Media & Communication, Nze Amaechi Okolie Sadique, and Damian Opata and Ifeanacho Orajaka, also voiced their support, describing Tinubu as a leader with the capacity to govern effectively.

They credited him with improving security, tackling terrorism, and fighting banditry, thereby allowing South Easterners and other Nigerians to travel and conduct business freely across the country.

Anambra State SEEAT ’27 Woman Leader, Obiamaka Enechukwu, praised Tinubu’s gender-inclusive leadership, highlighting his appointment of women to key political positions. She called on more women to rally behind his re-election bid.

Chris Igwe, a researcher at the Center for Innovation, Ethics, and Development, commended President Tinubu for implementing the Local Government Autonomy policy, which now ensures the direct allocation of funds to local governments.

He urged citizens to hold local government chairmen and their deputies accountable while calling on anti-corruption agencies like the ICPC and EFCC to monitor fund usage at all levels.

