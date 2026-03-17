S’East Dominates At 7th NCF PwC U-17 Championship

The South East zone emerged the biggest winner at the 7th edition of the NCF PwC National U17 Championship, clinching both the boys’ and girls’ titles after a week of intense youth cricket action in Abuja.

The championship, organised by the Nigeria Cricket Federation in partnership with PwC, concluded at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, where young talents from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones competed for national honours.

The tournament produced several thrilling contests and standout individual performances, underscoring the federation’s commitment to grassroots development and nurturing the next generation of Nigerian cricketers.

In the girls’ final, the South East defeated South South by three wickets in a closely contested low-scoring match.

After winning the toss and opting to field, South East’s bowlers dominated early proceedings. Ude Sunshine Amarachi delivered an impressive spell, taking two wickets for nine runs in four overs, while Okpe Chisome claimed two wickets for 16 runs to keep the South South batting side under pressure.

Despite the tight bowling, Okonkwo Precious anchored the South South innings with an unbeaten 22 off 26 balls, while Ejike Prestige and Okpara Treasure added 13 and 12 runs respectively to help their side post 96/6 in 20 overs.

South East’s chase got off to a shaky start as they slumped to 51/7 after 12 overs, with Ejike Prestige and Olisejioku Victory picking up two wickets each to put South South in control.

However, Oko Theresa steadied the innings with a patient 33 off 46 balls. She combined with Ude Sunshine Amarachi, who added 11 runs, to guide South East to 98/7 in 18.4 overs and seal the title.

In the third-place playoff, the South West defeated the North West by one wicket in one of the tournament’s most dramatic encounters.

Batting first, North West posted 84/9 in 20 overs, with Ezekiel Mary scoring 12 and Isijola Shalom contributing 18 runs.

South West bowlers Azeez Kehinde Oyinkansola and Akinola Eniola led the attack, returning figures of 3/16 and 2/19 respectively.

In reply, South West were struggling at 71/9 before Azeez Kehinde Oyinkansola and Akinola Eniola produced a nervy last-wicket partnership to guide their side to 86/9 in 19.3 overs, sealing victory.

In the boys’ final, the South East defeated the South West by 23 runs to complete a historic double for the region.

Batting first, South East posted 145 all out in 36.5 overs. Captain Ejiofor Chiemezie scored 18 runs off 32 balls, while Okoye Obinna added an unbeaten 22 off 20 balls. Ojo David C and Ibe Chigamezu Micheal also contributed 18 and 15 runs respectively.

South West captain Peter Isari led the bowling effort with three wickets for 29 runs, while Eboka Paul, Oladejo Emmanuel and Orimolade Pelumi took two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 146, South West were bowled out for 122 in 32 overs despite 25 runs apiece from Balogun Daniel and Oladejo Emmanuel.

South East’s bowling attack proved decisive, with Onya Chukwuemeka Samuel claiming 3/22, while Okoye Obinna and captain Ejiofor Chiemezie picked up two wickets each to secure the championship.