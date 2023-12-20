S’East Devt: Uzodimma harps on need for leaders to work together

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has emphasised the need for leaders in the South-East geopolitical zone to work together, saying it is by doing so that the challenges plaguing the zone will be dealt with. He however expressed the determination of governors of the five states of the South-East to work together towards alleviating the sufferings of people of the zone, especially as they concern the tide of insecurity.

Governor Uzodimma made the remarks at the weekend during a thanksgiving church service of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha at Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. He acknowledged that people of the zone are going through difficult situations as a result of insecurity and high cost of living, but assured that the governors are working hard, in collaboration with critical stakeholders, to bring the situation under control. “Leaders of the zone in collaboration with heads of security agencies and community leaders are working hard to bring lasting solution to the challenges of insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the zone,” he said and called on “politicians irrespective of their political parties to join hands in building the economy of the zone for the good of the people.”

Governor Uzodimma said that Hon Onyejiocha has given a good account of herself and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in her constituency and called for the prayers of the church for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country in general and the zone in particular. He congratulated the celebrant for her efforts in bringing development to her constituency and the South-East in general. Governor Uzodimma who congratulated the traditional rulers for their role in maintaining peace in the communities, also thanked the clergy for their prayers that have so far sustained the state and the nation. In rounding off his speech, the governor donated a bus to the Methodist Diocese of Umunneochi, Abia State in line with a request the church made. The presiding Bishop and celebrant of the church service, Most Rev Dr. B.L Onuagha, thanked Governor Uzodimma for his efforts in providing leadership for the SouthEast, describing him as “a great and trusted leader in the zone.”

Bishop Onuagha also thanked the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and others for coming to identify with Hon Onyejiocha. In his goodwill message, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, acknowledged the sterling qualities of Hon Onyejiocha and described her as a woman of “value and valour.” Fagbemi said that President Bola Tinubu is happy with the commissioning of the High Court complex built by the minister for her Constituency. Also in his message, the National Chairman of APC, Ganduje, appreciated the Minister on her giant strides as a federal lawmaker and now, as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He said he was happy returning to Hon Onyejiocha’s place again to identify with her people on their daughter’s thanksgiving service. Highlights of the ceremony was the commissioning and handing over of Umunneochi High Court Complex built by Hon Onyejiocha by Ganduje assisted by Governor Uzodimma, Fagbemi and other dignitaries, both from the federal government and Abia State.