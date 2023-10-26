S’east Devt: Africans Must Invest At Home For Economic Growth, Says Odunukwe

Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur, Okemili Charles Odunukwe, has challenged Africans in general and Nigerians in particular to wake up to the imperatives of innovating and investing in their homeland as first line option for economic growth of the continent.

The industrialist, who is the President of Blue Orange Initiative and Promoter, Colonades Hotels & Hospitality Range, made the remark yesterday, at the occasion of his recognition as “Dynamic Entrepreneur Of Excellence” by Unizik Business School, Awka, Anambra State.

Speaking at the event, Odunukwe warned that the crave to take resources made in Nigeria or the continent, whether earned, acquired or stolen, to stash and hide in so called overseas safe havens, is at the centre of the current rising misery, Naira suicide tumble, multiple insecurities and criminalities.

He also hailed Unizik Business School for pioneering a knowledge spread to Ndigbo that is as unique as their acclaimed apprenticeship business incubation, where the masters are trained on a practical business mentorship improvement.

He emphasised that, “globally today, Ndigbo are known for their unique Apprenticeship Business incubation; a training by masters for learners & beginners in practical Business mentorship. “And today, NAU named after our best nationalist and mentor extraordinary, the great Zik of Africa, is accelerating that legacy by training & mentoring those masters in their businesses to get better.

“As a man who labours in the kitchen of hospitality, I know that when you enhance the sauce, the menu is richer. “Entrepreneurship and innovation is being celebrated here, and Ndigbo homeland prosperity project, is being watered by Unizik Business School like a tree by the Riverside. We should all be proud of you, because knowledge is at the core of human progress.

“Indeed, it is one positive thing I encourage all to ‘snatch it, grab it and run with it,’ because in Unizik Business School, it is served a la carte with added value.