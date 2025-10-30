S’East APGA Plots Takeover Of Enugu, Others As Caucus Endorses Soludo For Second Term

Barely two weeks after Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has revealed plans to capitalize on the public discontent in Enugu to take over the state and strengthen its base across the South East.

Speaking during a press briefing in Awka, the National Vice Chairman (South East) of APGA, Rev. Austin Ehimere, announced the caucus’ endorsement of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for a second term in office. He said the party would, after Soludo’s reelection next month, launch a strategic move to capture Enugu and other South East states.

Ehimere emphasized that the only way to end the political marginalization of the Igbo people was for all five South East states to align under the APGA platform.

He noted that Governor Mbah’s defection to the APC had been met with disappointment among Enugu residents, adding that APGA was ready to occupy the “vacant political space” in the state.

“Our National Chairman is fully aware of our plans, and we are confident that in no distant time, this vision will materialize,” he said.

Ehimere urged Governor Soludo to take the lead in uniting the region politically under APGA after securing his second term, saying, “If the entire South East is controlled by APGA, the region will command greater respect and negotiating power in the Nigerian political space.”

Announcing Soludo’s endorsement, Ehimere described the governor as “a renowned economist and an outstanding financial expert whose performance as former Central Bank Governor and current achievements in Anambra speak volumes.”

He added that Soludo’s administration had sustained Anambra’s legacy of infrastructural development and human capital growth, following the solid foundations laid by former governors Peter Obi and Willie Obiano.

“Anambra people are fortunate to have had successive leaders from the same party, ensuring continuity and consistent progress,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APGA (South East), Chief Ojukwu Obakasi, expressed confidence that Anambra residents would reelect Governor Soludo, describing him as a visionary leader who has delivered good governance.