S’east APC Leaders Endorse Tinubu For 2nd Term

South East political leaders of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) extraction on yesterday in Enugu endorsed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. Rising from the APC South East stakeholders meeting at the Hotel Presidential Hotel Enugu, tagged ” Izu Umunna”, the party leaders declared that it was in the long term strategic political interest of Ndigbo to support President Tinubu for second term in office during the 2027 general elections.

The motion for the endorsement of President Tinubu was moved by former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and was seconded by another former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, and unanimously endorsed by the party leaders and members.

Reading the official communiqué after the meeting, the APC National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, stated: “The South-East declares its unalloyed, total and unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our sole and undisputed presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

“We commend the significant strides recorded under his administration, especially the focused efforts to bridge long-standing infrastructural gaps in the SouthEast, the elevation of our sons and daughters to key national positions, and his demonstrated commitment to inclusive governance.”

He stated that APC leaders, after thorough deliberations on national developments, regional challenges and the strategic place of Ndi Igbo in the country’s political future, resolved to endorse the President for second term in office. “The people of the SouthEast Zone categorically dissociate themselves from all activities motivated by the self-serving interests of any individual, however highly placed.

“We affirm that the progress of our zone and our great party cannot be achieved through narrow personal ambitions or actions that fracture collective unity. Any such conduct shall henceforth be regarded as contrary to our shared aspirations and will receive neither endorsement nor support from our zone.”

The leaders resolved that in the supreme interest of Ndi Igbo, they will never again allow personal ego and motivated actions to influence the fate of the zone. They declared that the South-East will join other zones in supporting the ruling party, “wherein our leaders can effectively negotiate better representation and interests of our people.”

“Consequently, the political, traditional, business leaders and mass population of the people have resolved to support the All Progressives Congress as the most practical party of choice for our people. “This decision is anchored on the transformative policies of the APC-led Federal Government, the opportunities opened to our region, and the imperative of strategic alignment with the ruling party to secure our fair share of national resources, infrastructure, appointments and development.”

The APC leaders, therefore, urged all sons and daughters of Igboland in the five SouthEastern states, elsewhere in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to fully embrace the APC as the most effective platform for realising the region’s political, economic and social aspirations.

“We reject the scattering of votes across multiple parties, a practice that has historically diminished our influence and bargaining power.” The political leaders stated that they were convinced that Tinubu’s “continued stewardship holds the brightest prospects for accelerated development of our region and the nation as a whole.”

“We further align ourselves fully with the leadership of the Chairman of the SouthEast Governors Forum and the Progressive Governors Forum, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, and indeed the entire governors, who have shown manifest visionary guidance, steady statesmanship and consistent defence of the interest of Ndi Igbo at this critical time.”

The leaders expressed their commitment to irrevocably mobilise every available human, material and spiritual resources to deliver massive, bloc votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across the five South-Eastern states in 2027.

In their separate speeches, the Governors of Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi state, Sen Hope Uzodimm, Dr. Peter Mbah and Gov Francis Nwifuru, stressed the need for Ndigbo to build partnership and political bridges with other regions in order to receive a reciprocal support at the right time.

Uzodimma, who is also the chairman of South East Governors Forum and Director General of Renewed Hope Initiative, President Tinubu’s political support group, warned the political leaders to work hard to avoid a repeat of the 2023 poor performance of the president, in which he scored only six per cent in the zone in the presidential election.

He, however, expressed happiness that the party had grown exponentially between 2023 to date, rising from two governors to three, from about three to eight senators and from few House of Reps to now 23 and with similar expansion in the various State Houses of Assembly in the region. “No one zone can make a presidency. All the zones must be involved.

And by supporting President Tinubu, we are building a bridge that our children will utilize,” he said. On his part, Mbah stated that President Tinubu’s endorsement and the massive movement to the APC, which now controlled three out of the five South East states were a paradigm shift grounded in pragmatism, noting that the region was already reaping the benefits of aligning with the centre.

“It means that we are not standing at the crossroads of history; we are shaping history itself. “I am thrilled even more so by the major goal of this meeting, which is to stamp a seal of endorsement on the President’s bold reforms and his candidacy in the 2027 election.”

Nwifuru, in his remarks, thanked President Tinubu, for giving the South East leaders so many infrastructural projects with which to campaign with, noting for instance that more than 200 kilometres of roads were currently being constructed in Ebonyi State courtesy of the Federal Government.

Nwifuru urged the party leaders to be mindful of the influx of new members into the party and devise means to manage and accommodate all interests to make the party stronger.

The meeting was attended by other leaders, including the APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu; former Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu, several serving and former ministers, National Assembly members and political appointees.