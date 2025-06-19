Seasoned Educationist, Administrator, JO Oludapo For Burial July

Share

The family of Oludapo of Ifetedo, Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State, has announced the passing to glory of their patriarch, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Chief Joseph Oludepo Oludapo, he was 93.

Chief Oludapo who slept in the Lord on Friday, March 21, 2025, was a renowned educationist, astute administrator and community leader.

He was a graduate of the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, St. John’s College, Owo, St. Michael’s African Church Elementary School, Ifetedo, Yaba Methodist Elementary School, Yaba, Lagos, St. Michael’s Anglican Elementary School, Kaduna.

He also undertook private study, for the General Certificate of Education conducted by the University of London, for the University of London General Certificate of Education at both Ordinary and Advanced levels.

A teacher and school administrator, he served in various positions of authority and responsibility, working in four of the states in the Southwest , Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osun states.

He also served as pioneer principal and principal of many schools, including Okeigbo/Ifetedo Grammar School, Okeigbo; Ifaki Grammar School, Ifaki-Ekiti; Okaka Community Grammar School, Okaka and Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Ipetumodu, where he retired after 35 years of meritorious service in 89.

He was later appointed by the Federal Government, as the Administrative Secretary for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to take charge of Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife in January 1990.

He also served as Education Secretary, Ife South Local Education Authority (LGEA), Ifetedo and later appointed a member of the Osun State Rent Tribunal 2. Among his friends, schoolmates, and colleagues at work are Rt. Rev. (Prof.) Akin Omoyajowo (rtd); Chief Olaiya Oni; a one-time Federal Minister; Dr Joseph Sanusi ; a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Olu Falae; politician, monarch and former Secretary to the Federal Government: Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, among others.

According to the burial arrangement as released by the family and signed by his first son, Olukayode Oludapo, there will be Lying in State at his compound on OndoIfe Road, Ifetedo, at 10 am and a Wake Keep at St. Peters Anglican Church, Okesoda, Ifetedo at 2pm on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Funeral service will hold on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at St. Peters Anglican Church, Okesoda, Ifetedo at 10 am. He is survived by children, among who is Olukemi Okohue, wife of New Telegraph Features and Metro Editor, Patrick Okohue, brother and sister.

Share