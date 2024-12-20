Seasonal Forex Demand: CBN Allows BDCs To Purchase $25,000 Weekly

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, announced that it has granted Bureaux de Change (BDCs) temporary permission to purchase up to $25,000 weekly in foreign exchange from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that this move was designed to meet seasonal retail demand for forex during the festive season, adding that the arrangement will be in effect from December 19, 2024, to January 30, 2025.

According to the circular, BDCs may purchase forex from a single authorised dealer of their choice, provided they fully fund their accounts before accessing the market.

The circular noted that transactions will occur at the prevailing NFEM rate, and BDCs are required to adhere to a maximum 1 per cent spread when pricing forex for retail end-users.

In addition, all transactions conducted under this scheme are expected to be reported to the CBN’s Trade and Exchange Department.

The circular read: “To meet expected seasonal demand for foreign exchange, the CBN is allowing temporary access for all existing BDCs to the NFEM for the purchase of FX from authorised dealers, subject to a weekly cap of USD 25,000.00 (Twenty-five thousand dollars only). This window will be open between December 19, 2024 to January 30, 2025.

“BDC operators can purchase FX under this arrangement from only one authorised dealer of their choice and will be required to fully fund their account before accessing the market at the prevailing NFEM rate. All transactions with BDCs should be reported to the Trade and Exchange department, and a maximum spread of 1 per cent is allowed on the pricing offered by BDCs to retail end-users.”

Meanwhile, the CBN, in the circular, reminded members of the public that Personal Travel Allowance and Business Travel Allowance remain available through banks for legitimate travel and business needs.

Stressing that the transactions are to be conducted at market-determined exchange rates within the NFEM framework, the apex bank reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fully functional and liquid foreign exchange market while addressing price volatility.

Last month, in a circular titled, “Revised Guidelines for the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market,” the CBN revised its forex guidelines and permitted licensed BDCs to purchase foreign exchange directly from authorised dealers.

This meant that for the first time in years, BDCs were allowed to buy forex directly from authorised dealers, subject to a monthly cap set by the CBN. However, the cap was not disclosed in the circular.

Furthermore, the regulator on December 2, began the implementation of its Electronic Matching Foreign Exchange System(EFEMS) which is aimed at boosting transparency in the NFEM.

This has led to the naira recording gains in the official forex market in recent weeks. The local currency’s value remained relatively stable at N1,660 per dollar in the parallel market on Thursday.

