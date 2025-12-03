‘Seasonal Demand May Slow Pace Of Inflation Deceleration’

The increase in demand for goods and services usually associated with the festive season may slow the pace of deceleration in inflationary pressure in the country, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the outcome of the recent meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

New Telegraph reports that contrary to expectations that the drop in inflation for the seventh straight month in October will encourage the MPC to again cut the benchmark interest rateMonetary Policy Rate (MPR), after implementing its first rate cut in five years in September, the Committee, apart from retaining the MPR at 27.00 per cent and adjusting the asymmetric corridor at +50/-450 around the MPR, left the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Merchant Banks unchanged at 45 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

It also retained the CRR on Non-TSA Public Sector deposit at 75 per cent and the liquidity ratio at 30.00 per cent. In their reaction to the out- come of the MPC meeting, the Coronation Merchant Bank analysts, who noted that the Committee’s decision was in line with their forecast, pointed out that with headline inflation “still firmly in double-digit territory,” the Committee emphasized that “sustained and coordinated policy actions remain essential to achieving a more sustained moderation in price inflation.”

They further said: “The Com- mittee expects that the lagged im- pact of the previous tightening to continue to have an impact in the medium term, therefore, MPC reaffirmed its commitment to datadriven monetary policy decision making, with a focus on sustaining disinflation and financial stability.

“Although inflationary pressures continue to ease, however, seasonal demand boosts associated with the festive period could slow the pace of deceleration in inflationary pressure while the start of 2026 could see the impact of the base effects fully unwound on the inflation rate.”

Interestingly, in his reaction to the outcome of the MPC meeting, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that while the headline inflation dropped from 18.02 per cent in September to 16.02 per cent driven by base effects, exchange rate stability, and improving macroeconomic fundamentals… inflationary pressures remain elevated in critical household sectors— including food, transportation, housing, utilities, education, and health— which jointly account for 84 per cent of inflation.”

“Persistent structural weaknesses such as high logistics costs, energy challenges, security concerns in food-producing areas, and climate-related disruptions continue to constrain supply and limit the welfare gains of disinflation,” he stated.