This is a season of political divorces, that strange separation of godsons from their godfathers and the end to political romances between friends. The events of last week were quite revealing, from the rift in the political relationship between the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos in Nigeria to the collapse in the romance between US President Donald Trump and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in the United States.

The former is more of a godfather and godson relationship, following the emergence of Sanwo-Olu as the favourite after Tinubu, the godfather of Lagos politics fell out with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in the run-in to the 2019 election. A relatively lesser-known figure at the time, Sanwo-Olu’s strong point was his unwavering loyalty to party directives and the Tinubu political dynasty. The relationship, which became a model of political loyalty, now appears to be under growing strain.

The tension may have started after the 2023 presidential election in which Lagos delivered a far narrower vote margin than expected, a poor performance in Tinubu’s traditional stronghold that saw Labour Party’s Peter Obi win the state. The loss, though not blamed directly on Sanwo-Olu, raised concerns within the Tinubu camp about the governor’s effectiveness in maintaining grassroots control and party loyalty.

Perhaps most revealing was the political turmoil involving Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. When Obasa was abruptly impeached in early 2025, allegedly with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s silent approval, Tinubu reportedly intervened to secure the Speaker’s swift reinstatement. Sanwo-Olu’s perceived involvement, or at least his failure to prevent the move, was seen as another red flag in his handling of affairs as they affect the godfather.

Sanwo-Olu’s increasingly independent governance style in which he has grown closer to technocrats, private sector figures, and policy experts, many of whom operate outside Tinubu’s traditional political machinery, further widened the gap. What was once a quiet, behind-the-scenes divergence has since become more apparent to the public, as subtle tensions between the two key figures of Lagos politics begin to unfold. While neither the President nor Governor Sanwo-Olu has publicly acknowledged a political rift, a series of subtle but telling public displays have fueled growing speculation that tensions are rising between the two. Since then, their public appearances together have noticeably dwindled.

But if the spectacle at the recent inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on May 31, 2025, during which President Tinubu was seen bypassing Governor Sanwo-Olu during a handshake session, is anything to go by, then there is indeed, a deeper crack. This public snub, captured on video, quickly went viral and was widely interpreted as a sign of discord between the two leaders. Further evidence of the rift emerged during President Tinubu’s recent official visits to Lagos – for the ECOWAS 50th anniversary and the commissioning of Lagos deep seaport – in which Governor Sanwo-Olu was noticeably absent.

Such political divorces in the recent past did not end in Lagos. In faraway United States, billionaire Elon Musk who emerged as a pivotal supporter of Donald Trump and who forged a political alliance that significantly influenced the 2024 campaign’s trajectory in the US, also spectacularly fell out with the President. Musk became one of Trump’s most substantial financial backers, establishing America PAC that mobilized voters, particularly in swing states and contributed over $250 million to Trump’s campaign.

Musk’s tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was marked by controversial measures, including the elimination of certain federal agencies and programmes as he advocated for significant federal budget cuts and deregulation. However, the alliance began to fray in the past two weeks when Musk publicly criticized Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” for its potential to increase the national deficit and reduce electric vehicle subsidies, which directly impacted Musk’s business interests. Trump’s threat to revoke Musk’s government contracts and Musk’s threat to release damaging information about Trump’s past escapades have seen a dramatic shift from alliance to adversary between two influential figures.

The political relationship between Trump and Elon Musk has undergone a dramatic shift, evolving from mutual admiration to growing animosity, as their alliance has suffered from a clash of personal interests, political ambitions, and ideological differences.

While the exact nature of the potential revelations that Musk has threatened to reveal remains unclear, his bitterness is growing over the loss of over $150 billion in value of his businesses within days. Musk is believed to possess communications, private correspondences, knowledge of personal matters and previous associations with individuals in Trump’s orbit that could prove politically damaging. His willingness to air such information would represent a serious escalation in their feud, turning a political disagreement into a personal battle.

The consequences of the Tinubu-Sanwo-Olu disagreement and the collapse of the Trump-Musk relationship highlight the volatile intersection of politics, business, personal ambition, and ego. Their clashes could have wide-ranging implications with the potential for further conflict as both conflicts appear, on the surface, beyond repair.

