Season of blame game: Tinubu’s govt blames Buhari for economic crisis

The desire to govern is no doubt attractive given the vast number of individuals who are always eager to be involved with leadership as witnessed during the last presidential election. While dust over the poll has settled, following the verdict of the Supreme Court, which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory, the pomp that ushered in his administration on May 29, 2023, seemed to have given way for reality. Rather than the smooth start many had expected given the President’s profile and the claim by his camp that he was prepared for the job, it has so far been politics of blame game over who should be held responsible for the state of the nation, particularly the economic crisis Nigerians are presently facing. Tinubu had during the campaigns promised economic reforms to tackle poverty; provision of meaningful education and jobs for the youth as well as new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, creative and entertainment industries and digital skills, among others. In his policy document, tagged “Renewed Hope: Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” the President, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he will engage the private sector to drive economic development across the country. His words: “My belief that the private sector is the fulcrum of economic progress is evident and documented. However, fundamental flaws with the basic design of our national economy imperil the private sector from playing the role it ought to and adding the value it is capable of. In this instance, the government must act as a catalyst.

“We shall do this on all fronts. We will address the conflict between monetary and fiscal policies. Budgeting will be based on the projected spending levels needed to push real annual growth rate above seven per cent, while reducing the unemployment rate, so that we can double the economy in ten years.” On agriculture, he said his administration will place emphasis on the use of technology to improve the agricultural sector for better production and contribution to the nation’s economy. He added the will build on achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration by providing the critical infrastructure necessary to achieve the commodity transformation in the agriculture value chain. Tinubu reiterated his readiness to lead Africa’s most populous nation in his acceptance speech after he was declared winner of the presidential election. Then as President-elect reflected on the weight of responsibility on his shoulder and declared that he understood the magnitude of task ahead At an event to receive the baton of service and transition documents from then President Buhari, Tinubu assured that he will not disappoint Nigerians, who have entrusted him with power.

His words: “I am a simple man who is the beneficiary of the support and goodwill of the people of Nigeria. The people have put their trust in us. You have done your part Mr. President (Buhari). Now, that great duty descends on me. I understand the meaning of the honour given to me today and of the task that awaits. “I must run this race and must do it well. On security, the economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors we must make headway. The people deserve no less. In this, I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr. President.” It was also the same message of hope at his inauguration as the 16th president of Nigeria on May 29, 2023. He outlined his plans to strengthen the Nigerian economy with a promise of a higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target and significant reduction in unemployment.

Patience running out Eight months down the line, Nigerians are still waiting for things to be turned around for good. The President had ended the fuel subsidy regime on his first day in office, while later floating the Naira, but both policies are yet to achieve desired goals given the hardship in the land. Although many will not claim ignorance of the state of the economy at Buhari’s exit, patience seems to be running out. With inflation rate at 29.9 per cent, most Nigerians are finding it increasing hard to meet their basic needs and it has been protests over rising cost of living across the country.

Besides the hardship over high cost of living, Nigerians are also grappling with security challenges and the situation has assumed an alarming dimension. Tinubu is eight months in office but emboldened criminal elements have upscale their attacks on citizens. According to the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, no fewer than 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted between May and December 2023, when the report was released. The states that are worst hit in the renewed killings are Plateau and Benue. The five states of the South-East are not left out as several lives have been lost due to the Mondays’ stay-at-home directive ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The killings are despite Tinubu promise in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country The blame game Whereas some analysts and officials of the Tinubu administration are of the view that it is too early to assess the government and have persistently appealed for time to work out measures to alleviate the sufferings of the citizenry, the opposition political parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), keep reminding the President of his promise to build on Buhari’s legacy. Interestingly, some aides of the President, who promised to build on the legacy of his predecessor, are the ones blaming the immediate past administration for the current economic crunch even when the government they succeeded was ran by their party – APC. The President, on his part, has not publicly put the blame on Buhari.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, for instance, recently said that the N22.7 trillion printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means overdraft for the Federal Government of Nigeria between 2015 and 2023, under Buhari, landed Nigeria into hyperinflation bedeviling it now. Edun, who disclosed this during an interface with the Senate Committee on Finance, said during the period, the printing of naira in trillions was carried out without matching it with productivity. He said the consequence of the eight years of printing money without productivity is high inflation confronting the country now. His words: “We talked about inflation, and you have helped to solve that. Where has it come from? It came from eight years of just printing money not matched by productivity. It’s not like when you earn dollars, and you free the naira alongside it, although there’s even a better way than that. But that’s still not as bad. “It’s not as if the money is matched by productivity increase in output. It is not. And what happened was that for eight years, the weak were left to their own devices. It is the privileged few that took everything.

That’s the reality so that money supply must be brought back.” The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, had earlier spoken in like manner, when he revealed that Buhari’s administration not only looted the country but left it bankrupt before handing over power to Tinubu. The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who spoke at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference, in November last year, was emphatic that Buhari left no money in the treasury for Tinubu to run the country. His words: “Yes, we’re facing budgetary constraints. It is okay for me to tell you.

Fine, it is important for you to know that we inherited a difficult situation, literally a bankrupt country, no money, to a point where we can say that all the money we’re getting now, we’re paying back what was taken. It is serious!” A former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole (now senator representing Edo North Senatorial District), is also of the view that Nigerians are currently suffering from what he described as “reckless policies” of former President Buhari. Oshiomhole, who spoke in an interview with a television station, said the current hardship being witnessed under the current administration were the long-term consequences of policies of Buhari’s administration. His words: “My first loyalty is to Nigeria. At some point, before the last president left office, I lamented loudly what I saw as reckless, policies that were designed to dehumanise the population that was already in pain. I felt that it was not what the then president promised.

“I dissociated myself from those policies and I’m happy that I was not the only one. There were governors who approached the court to denounce some of those policies. It is the long-term consequences of those policies that we are still grappling with now.” The former governor of Edo State, who insisted that President Tinubu should not be held responsible for whatever decisions embarked upon by the previous government, noted: “Yes, it is our party platform. Like Tinubu also said, he was not a minister or adviser. He never took a contract in that government and he cannot be held responsible for what the government did right or wrong.” President’s supporters join the fray Some supporters of the Tinubu administration like the former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sunusi II and pan Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere, have also blamed Buhari for the economic crisis. Afenifere not only said that the “economic downturn” being faced by Nigerians was caused by the mismanagement of the administration of former President Buhari, but faulted those criticising Tinubu, saying they are still pained by his electoral victory. “Those sleeping and snoring during the eight years of Buhari suddenly woke up. They forgot that these remedial actions should have been taken many years back. The major sins of President Tinubu reside in his daring to contest and win the presidential election,”

Afenifere said in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu and Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi. The statement further read: “President Buhari could not rein in on his critical officials like the then governor of CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was printing money rather than facing the reality of taking the difficult decisions, which were postponed till the evil day. “A probe panel was reported to have accused the CBN of printing N22.7 trillion through Ways and Means. We remember that we were borrowing to pay salaries and pensions during the years of the Buhari administration. It was, therefore, obvious that we were simply postponing the evil day. These inactions and false lives continued till May 29, 2023, when the new helmsman, Tinubu, was sworn in as President.”

On insecurity, the group stated that Buhari’s government was also at fault, saying it lost the daughter of it leader (Pa Reuben Fasoranti) under his watch. Sanusi, a former governor of the CBN, on his part, said it was an injustice to blame President Tinubu’s administration for the current economic hardship the country is facing as according to him, Nigeria is battling a failing economy due to mismanaged economic policies of the past eight years. Insisting that he would not join those criticising Tinubu over the current economic challenges in the country, the former Emir of Kano said: “I have been, over the years, talking about the pending crisis ahead of the current economic hardship. Any economist who has studied monetary policy in the last eight years knows that Nigerians will fall into this difficult situation.

“The difficult situation Nigerians are facing is just the beginning if the right decision is not put in place because Nigeria is not exceptional, such situations happened in Germany, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Venezuela. The previous administration turned adamant about our appeal for corrective measures. “If I am to be fair and just to President Tinubu, he is not to blame for the current hardship. For eight years, we were living a fake lifestyle with huge debt from foreign and domestic debts. The Central Bank of Nigeria owes over N30 trillion, which resulted in debt service surpassing 100 per cent. “In the last eight years, the Central Bank continued to print more money, and the naira continued to depreciate. There is too much naira in circulation because the CBN is printing the currency without restraint.

“The economy was poorly managed, and they are not willing to take advice; in the last eight years, apart from sycophancy, nothing has been done; those sycophants are those buying the dollar at the rate of N400 and selling it at the rate of N600 to N700. “A boy who has no record of service has a private jet and owns houses in Dubai and England just because he is buying dollars at a low rate and selling them. “I can’t join other Nigerians criticising Tinubu on the current economic hardship, and I am not saying he is a saint free from wrongdoing, but in this current economic situation, President Tinubu is not to be blamed. I will also speak if I see any wrong economic policies of the Tinubu administration in the future.” He added that Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy should be applauded because there was no other alternative than the removal of the fuel subsidy. He said Nigeria cannot afford to pay for the subsidy any longer and advised the masses be patient.

“I can only plead with the people to endure the hardship, and those who have the means to help the downtrodden should do so. I am also pleading with commoners to live according to their earnings. We must not peg our lives above our earnings in this difficult situation where people are looking for what to eat.” A former lawmaker, Senator Sani Shehu (Kaduna Central), who also claimed that Buhari destroyed the economy, blamed him for the current economic hardship in the country. “We must be very factual and realistic with ourselves; the problem we find ourselves today, originated, was engineered, fabricated and sustained by the Buhari administration. The Buhari administration, institutionally and fundamentally destroyed the Nigerian economy,” he said. Absorbing Tinubu of any blame for the current situation, he said the President has so far implement the policies he promised during the campaigns. “When Tinubu took over, he knows there is not going to be subsidy, and to be realistic, he was very frank during his campaign. He said he was going to remove subsidy and whatever protest that will come out of it he will not back down and the people went ahead and voted for him. So, he has not deceived Nigerians.

“Now he is in power, we are paying the price for the mistake of the past, for the failure of the past and for what we have refused to do in the past, so this is the reality,” he said. In defence of Buhari But Bashir Ahmad, who appears to be a lone voice from Buhari’s camp, berated the decision of some officials of the Tinubu’s administration to continuously blame his principal’s government for the current economic hardship in the country. Ahmad, who served as a Special Assistant to Buhari on Digital Communications, in a statement via his X handle, said: “I often wonder why, as a government, we concentrate more on amplifying the faults of the previous administration rather than acknowledging its numerous achievements. The PDP seems to have a more skillful approach to politics than we do in the APC. “Tt’s rare to find instances where President Yar’adua’s (PDP) government criticized President Obasanjo’s (PDP) or where President Jonathan’s (PDP) government faulted President Yar’adua’s (PDP). “There are numerous accomplishments from the previous administration that we could build upon while discreetly addressing its failures. This approach would bring up unity within the ruling party. President Tinubu requires the full support of his party, not just for the upcoming 2027 elections but also for supporting his policies. “We know no matter how good they may look, the opposition will always find a way to rubbish or undermine them just to distract our party from governance.

“Since May 2023, we seem to have provided more ammunition to our opponents rather than strategies to put them on the defensive, which would allow the government to focus more on continuing to deliver its best for the country. “If we had not been creating room for PDP, how could a member of the party even come here and remind us about their administration? The party spent 16 years during the oil boom without anything tangible to show for it.” A chieftain of the APC, Salihu Lukman, who reacted to Senator Oshiomhole’s claim that Buhari’s “reckless policies” plunged Nigeria into crisis, in a statement titled “APC and Question of Liability: Open Letter to APC Leaders,” said it would be uncharitable to make excuses for Tinubu. Lukman insisted that all those in the leadership of APC, including the incumbent president should be blamed for Buhari’s policies. His words: “Sadly, instead of ruling with humility and reviewing policies when there is public outcry, they are grandstanding and giving excuses.

They engage in the familiar blame games, attributing the consequences of government policies to the administration of former President Buhari. This is very uncharitable and dishonest, with due respect to our leaders. “Certainly, the government of Buhari did not measure up to the expectations of party members and Nigerians in general. But we must take responsibility. The truth is that the success or failure of Buhari’s government represents the collective success or failure of APC as a party. “All of us in the leadership of the APC, including Tinubu, were complicit in one way or the other to all the circumstances that contributed to the failure of Buhari. Unfortunately, as things are, we are also strengthening the hands of Tinubu to continue the path of failure. Just like we deluded Buhari into believing that every decision he took was right, our leaders are today misleading Tinubu to believe that all his decisions are right. “Our leaders, including Comrade Oshiomhole, want us to believe that the past administration created the problem. If that is the case, why were they unable as party leaders to regulate the conduct of former President Buhari and prevent him from failing? Now that President Tinubu is in charge, what is being done to address this challenge and ensure that he does not suffer the fate of his predecessor?” Opposition says no defence for poor performance The blame game, notwithstanding, many insist that there cannot be any justification for poor performance. The belief is that Tinubu, being a major stakeholder in the APC and the Buhari administration, was aware of the situation on ground before he made promise of better life for the citizenry. This conviction, perhaps, informed why the Labour Party (LP), in its reaction to the protests over the economic hardship, urged President Tinubu to seek help over the increasing cost of living and hardship in the country before they become unmanageable. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Tinubu and his team should admit that they have ran out of ideas and ask for help as no amount of propaganda can change the fact that more Nigerians are falling below the poverty line. The party lamented that essential commodities have witnessed exponential increases in prices since January, noting that there is an air of despondency across the nation and the immediate fallout of the situation is increasing crime, particularly among the youth, while incidences of suicide are on the upswing. LP’s statement read in part”: “It is either that the government is bereft of ideas on how to check this unfolding catastrophe or that it chose to continue to act as if it is still campaigning for office. “You can’t run governance based on whim. The economic turmoil we are suffering today is a result of this poor sense of judgement. Sadly, amidst all of these, the APC administration has increased its spending on the lavish lifestyles of its elected officials, and corruption among government officials has never been worse.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections , on his part, said President Tinubu’s poor response to Nigeria’s economic challenges is setting the stage for a prolonged and deeper domestic economic crisis. Adding that Tinubu and his economic management team must swallow their pride, admit their missteps and failures, and follow those who know the terrain, Atiku insisted that the President must act fast before the economy sinks deeper into the abyss. He maintained that the President has shown incapacity to deal with the adverse and disastrous impact of the new subsidy regime on the people and businesses and the new foreign exchange policy, which provides for a free-floating exchange rate. The former vice president lampooned Tinubu and his political appointees for blaming his predecessor in office for bequeathing a “dead” economy. According to him, that it is a familiar game popularised by former President Muhammadu Buhari while in office. “It has become fashionable for every APC-led government to blame others, especially the opposition and external factors for Nigeria’s economic woes.

Now, Tinubu is elevating the blame game to the next level as he accuses his own party of lackluster performance. “The evidence, however, is overwhelming. Tinubu’s underperformance is largely attributable to leadership failures in the management of the economy. The failure of leadership by the APC-led government is staring every Nigerian in the face as the country’s economic, social, political, and security challenges persist and assume frightening dimensions. An unprepared leadership such as Bola Tinubu’s fails to anticipate impending crisis and is always slow to react,” Atiku said. APC undeterred by criticisms While the opposition’s stand is not unexpected given the fact that its job is to continuously put the government on its toes, the leadership of the ruling party and supporters of the President remain unwavering in their belief that the he has what it takes to take Nigeria out of the woods. The APC in its reaction to the protests, for instance, blamed them on opposition parties. The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said it was a desperate move by to portray the APC-led administration as underperforming. The statement read in part: “This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security. While we recognise the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest, we urge our good people to be vigilant and not lend themselves to the treacherous attempt by the opposition to promote social strife by its incendiary rhetoric and manipulative plots. “The President Tinubuled administration is solidly committed to doing everything in its power to mitigate the transient pains of critically important reforms that are crucial to economic recovery and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians.

“It behooves us as good citizens of our beloved country to stand fast with our government in this noble stride. In due time, these policy reforms will yield an enduring beneficial transformation of the material conditions of life in the country.” Morka, who faulted criticism of Tinubu by Atiku and the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, however charged the duo to share suggestions with the President on how to effectively run the economy and governance. “Opposition politics is not necessarily about condemning. These individuals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, touted some of the economic policies this government is running with to be at the core of their economic agenda. So, what has happened? It is not enough to just condemn, these leaders should be able to, assuming they have the silver bullets this government is not deploying, they should point it out.’ “It is not enough for Atiku to bandy words. I expect a man who thinks deeply as he claims about governance, economy and other aspects of our national life to offer ideas, concrete suggestions,” he said. Stakeholders cautions against bulkpassing Some stakeholders, who described the endless blame game between the present administration and its predecessor a dangerous signal, called on President Tinubu to intensify action on what he is doing to address the situation on the ground. A chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, told New Telegraph in an interview that the President should rise to challenge as situation if not addressed as soon as possible could degenerate.

His words: “I am deeply worried and we are almost at that point where things can get out of hand. So, I expect the government to rise to this challenge because if there is a mass revolt, all our security personnel, the soldiers and policemen, will not be enough to stop even one state not to talk of an entire country of over 200 million people. “I am appealing to the President to immediately rise to the challenge, so that we will not get to a point where we will experience insurrection because it could be terrible. The country is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder. There are flash points everywhere. While many groups and sections are clamouring for exit from Nigeria, many of us are still optimistic that a united Nigeria is far better than people going their different ways but our number is reducing by the day. “We are beginning to be seen as the ones who are not seeing the light, while those who are arguing and making case for secession are the ones being seen as those who are seeing the light. It means that the government has a lot to do. Some policies must change. Look at the power situation in the country now for instance. Is it not a shame that a country like ours cannot distribute up to 4,000 megawatts of electricity? “And when you look at the kind of money pumped into the power sector, you will be shocked. And the minister of power is there joining in giving unnecessary excuses. If he cannot track those who are sabotaging the ministry and take action, he should be asked to leave. Power is so crucial for the economy and a lot of critical sectors cannot function without power.

“There should be action and not just talks about holding meetings with security chiefs, making so much noise about it or telling us that the President has given marching orders for so and so. They are not what we need now rather there should be verifiable evidence of action. “I don’t want to sound as if I am not appreciative of the sacrifice being made but I can tell you that I am not impressed. Sometimes, I feel sorry for the President. It seems he has been overwhelmed by some of the things happening and those who are around him are not doing enough to help him out.” The Permanent Representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to ECOSOC/United Nations, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, who also spoke with New Telegraph on the issue, said: “It is common practice in this clime to blame somebody else for any failures. When President Barack Obama of the United States assumed power in 2009, two years after America entered a severe financial crisis that began in 2007, despite the precarious situation of the economy, Obama did not waste his time blaming his predecessor in office.

“He rather focused his attention and energy on how to rescue the situation because that was why he was elected. In no time, the American economy was retooled and it was reported that some, if not all the collapsed banks and companies, came back to life. Jobs were created and household income improved due to his policies. The problem with Nigerian politicians is that elected leaders find it difficult to differentiate between governance and politics or electioneering. “Buhari too told the whole world that he inherited a sick economy from President Goodluck Jonathan. So, I call on President Tinubu and his orchestral band that it is time to change the lyrics and dump the blame game song, come out clean with people on the situation of the economy and what is being done to tackle the current challenges.”