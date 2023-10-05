Season of Anomie

This essay’s title is borrowed from Wole Soyinka’s 1973 work entitled Season of Anomy. This title is fitting to the series of recent actions or events in Nigeria because its various dictionary meanings depict a prevailing social condition in any society whereby values, mores or standards generally degenerate to the level that nobody is sure of any standard of private or public conduct.

Such society lacks moral or social principles, suffers breakdown of law, social instability and uncertain moral compass. Matters of opinion could oscillate between the reasonable and the ridiculous and such social schism sharply draws lines of support and disavowal. Nigeria currently is in this unfortunate moral and social condition.

Aftermath of 2023 politics, particularly February 25, 2023 presidential election clearly exposed this social underbelly. Prior to the election the major parties (the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had by their nomination processes thrown Nigeria into a state of frenzy and warfare as different interest groups, mainly the tribal forces and the religious camps had deployed their respective arsenals to argue for the concession of the presidential candidacy of these major parties to either of these groups or sections.

Tinubu prevailed in APC while Atiku had the PDP. Meanwhile, Peter Obi having defected from PDP to Labour Party became its presidential candidate to the acclaim of Nigerian youths. This groundswell of support found expression in social media seizure where they articulated their message, organisation and propaganda. At first, the major parties dismissed this new public (termed ‘Smart mobs’ by Howard Rheingold in his book.

Smart Mobs: The Next Social Revolution) as being few noisemakers utilizing the anonymity of information technology’s social media to dish out meaning- less support vibes for Mr Obi. By the time this “Smart mobs” organized and anchored in the social media and now called the ‘Obidients’ spilled out into Nigerian cities in rallies and demonstrations of support for Mr Obi and his Labour Party, it was late for the major parties and the effect was irreversible.

The major parties’ only strategy was to fall back on their usual joker of tribe and religion, and of course the rigging techniques which only the holders of extant political machinery of power can muster and apply.

But for these tactics of tribe, religion and incumbency factor, the ancien regime foisted on Nigeria by PDP and APC would have become history as Mr Obi and the Labour Party swept the polls but were rigged out and dismissed to “go to court.” The two main losers (Obi and Atiku) have gone to court challenging the outcome of the elections.

But this route taken by the losers, especially Peter Obi has not gone down with certain individuals and groups, especially Prof. Wole Soyinka who has taken it as his own contribution to the success of Tinubu’s ‘emilokan’ to attack, malign and rubbish Mr Obi, Labour Party and the Obedient Movement. At first, when Mr Obi’s vice presidential candidate; Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed voiced his opinion that a beneficiary of allegedly rigged election should not be inaugurated;

Prof. Soyinka seized the opportunity to browbeat Mr Obi, Labour Party and the Obidient Movement blatantly accusing them of fascism. Nigerians were shocked at Prof. Soyinka’s metamorphosis from being a drum major for truth, justice and democracy berthed in clean elections to the defender of ‘emilokan’ politics and its associated ills and rigging culture. Not even Mr Obi’s visitation to Soyinka could mollify him.

What brought out in sharp relief Soyinka’s 1973 ‘Season of Anomy’ was his resent attack on Peter Obi dismissing him as a sore loser who came third in INEC’s election result sheet and still has the gut to go to court to challenge the result.

The two most unfortunate words used by Prof. Soyinka in attacking Mr Obi and the Labour Party that brings in sharp focus the mental and psychological crises Soyinka is currently undergoing as a result of his motivations in supporting Tinubu, a friend in dire need of legitimacy are ‘regional’ which he used to describe the Labour Party and ‘gbajue’, a Yoruba word that encompasses deceit, fraud and lies.

An objective observer of 2023 February 25 Presidential election will admit that it was the Labour Party rather than APC and PDP that enjoys genuine national spread. PDP and APC used tribe and religion to get by.

Secondly, Soyinka said Mr Obi and the Labour Party’s effort was a “gbajue” to snatch power from his friend, Tinubu. I think the Labour Party publicity bureau has answered Soyinka in good measure by telling him point-blank that it was APC and Tinubu that represent ‘gbajue’ politics and power grab or kleptocracy.

This response is appropriate. So nothing else to add to that standpoint. The second event that brought out Nigeria’s season of anomie in sharp relief is the Obasanjo’s observation of breach of official protocol by Yoruba Obas at the public ceremony at Iseyin, Oyo State. General Obasanjo had observed with dismay that the Obas remained seated when Governor Makinde entered the venue of the ceremony and he abrasively asked the Obas to observe the protocol by standing for the governor.

Not many people appreciate the root of this seeming innocuous problem. At the root of Nigeria’s problems is the “fatal duality” Britain through Indirect Rule infused into Nigeria’s constitutional framework purposing it to grow into Nigeria’s default national governmental power system.

That scheme largely succeeded as Northern native authority forms the structural power base that sustains Hausa/Fulani hegemony. The beneficiaries of this structural power base’s bid to sustain their hegemony based on that power scheme threw Nigeria into turmoil between 1962 and 1965.

Reaction by some military officers’ through January 1966 coup d’état spiralled into crises which Britain seized upon in 1966/1967 to plunge Nigeria into civil war to conclude its Nigeria’s “unfinished business” of entrenching a dominant political manager of Nigeria. That was accomplished with the defeat of Biafra in 1970.

By this military victory, the Northern Nigeria military hegemony replaced Hausa/Fulani hegemony but not trusting General Gowon, this political tendency Britain had groomed to have unrestrained control of Nigeria overthrew Gowon in July 1975 and unfurled the aborted British agenda encapsulated in feudal constitutional construct with Land Use Act, Uniform Local Government System and an imperial presidency of 1979 Constitution as the defining points, all entrenched in the Constitution.

But the queer snag there is the position of traditional rulers who are restricted to their communities to control the people but not to govern them as that job belongs to local government councils to whom the traditional rulers are answerable. Politically, the councils and state governors are superior to the traditional rulers but culturally the traditional rulers are masters.

Now, the question is: between the constitutional monarchs (councils/governors/president) and the cultural masters which is superior? That was the question General Obasanjo indirectly raised at Iseyin, Oyo State. The answer is clear enough. The Council/governor installs and removes traditional rulers at will but traditional rules have no power over these constitutional entities.

So, at public functions, what should be protocol niceties? So, General Obasanjo is right and his traducers, wrong. The last of the acts or events in this season of anomie is the struggle between Atiku and Tinubu to unearth or conceal Tinubu’s true personal identity or educational attainments.

What riled my mind and set it in turmoil was the deposition by Tinubu in the US District Court where in a bid to stifle the court’s order to Chicago State University to release his educational details to Atiku and invariably to the public he hinged it on preventing “irreversible and irreparable” damage to him.

My question is: how can the educational attainments already claimed and relied on to gain a Nigeria’s public office turn round to damage the owner? These issues and questions agitate my mind hence my sharing these concerns with the public. This truly is interesting times and season of anomie worse than whatever impelled Prof. Soyinka in 1973 to write his Season of Anomy.