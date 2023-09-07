Season Kickoff Suffers Another Postponement

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2023/2024 season has suffered another postponement after the league body announced the cancellation of the flag-off game between Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Plateau United initially scheduled for this weekend, September 9, in Ibadan.

After the initial date of August 26 was changed, the league body announced the new date and later extended the opening date, with only the flag-off game expected to take place. However, with just three days to the game, the Board of the NPFL announced an indefinite postponement of the season’s kickoff with a new date yet to be announced.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, explained that the League body yielded to representations from various stakeholders in reaching the decision. He said the postponement has been communicated to the clubs so they can stand down travel plans already made.

“We have everything set for the kickoff in Ibadan on Saturday, but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and club leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo,” Owumi told NPFL Media yesterday morning.