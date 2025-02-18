Season 6 Of Dolphin Swimming League Nears Thrilling Finale

Share

The battle for supremacy in Season 6 of the annual Dolphin Swimming League is set to reach its climax as Grange School prepares to host the final leg of the competition on Saturday, February 22.

With a spot in Nigeria’s contingent for the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade in Serbia this April at stake, the 12 participating schools are gearing up for a fiercely contested showdown.

Organized by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive, the league enjoys technical support from the Lagos State Swimming Association and the Nigeria Aquatic Federation.

It is also endorsed by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

Tournament sponsor Rite Foods has reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

This season has also received strong backing from Olugbenga Agboola, CEO and co-founder of Flutterwave, whose contributions ranging from trophies and medals to logistical support have further elevated the competition.

League coordinator Oluseyi Oyebode expressed gratitude for Agboola’s support and called for more corporate sponsorships to sustain the league’s progress.

Former President of the Aquatic Federation of Nigeria, Babatunde Fatayi-Williams, lauded the consistency of the organizers, emphasizing the league’s role in nurturing young talent.

“I’m pleased to see the league reach its sixth season. The excitement among the children is evident, and this format keeps them training consistently.

“Over the years, this league has produced swimmers who have represented Nigeria at junior levels in regional, continental, and even World Junior Championships, showcasing its impact on the sport,” he said.

Defending champions Grange and St. Saviour’s Schools will aim to retain their dominance against strong competition from Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School (LPSS), Greensprings, Atlantic Hall, Riverbank, Temple, Corona, and Whitesands Lagoon, as well as Children International School, Boken Aquatics, and Team UNAT.

As the final leg approaches, anticipation is high for an electrifying finish to a season filled with talent, determination, and sportsmanship.

