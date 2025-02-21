SEARCH Wraps Up Operations, Retrains Stakeholders

Share

Search for Common Ground, an international organisation saddled with the responsibility of deepening peace in the Niger Delta, with support from the European Union (EU) and other partners. It activities were designed to span 18 months.

With few months to the expiration of its first phase of the project, Search mission was actually to tackle systemic violence and criminality in the Niger Delta through a holistic, community-centred approach involving multiple stakeholders.

Key elements include addressing socio-economic drivers, fostering collaboration, and promoting social cohesion. These, according to the organisers were done in about 66 communities in the Niger Delta, including Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states.

During the time under review, Search had a lot of community engagements and security agencies engagements as well as engagements with the media, among others.

It as winds up its operations, the organization recently embarked on the retooling of some of the groups that it had earlier trained as part of its commitment to sustainability. Some of the groups it retrained are the media, Civil Society Organisations and security agents.

For the mainstream journalists, they had the retaining recently in Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital city, with about 30 journalists in attendance while for the security agents, they had their section in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, with 30 people in attendance also.

Oil bunkering

Speaking at the Port Harcourt training session for the media, Sunny Dada, who is the Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator of SEARCH, disclosed that the group was able to achieve substantial success in the reduction of oil bunkering activities in most of the communities.

He also recognised the duty of security agencies in this regard, noting that they were part of the success story. He said: “One of the success stories we can attest to is the reduction in oil bunkering.

A lot of persons are celebrating the reduction but many people are not aware of the behind the scene efforts that entities like Search for Common Ground is making and part of the reason for the reduction is because when we moved into the sixty six communities, we ensured that we picked communities that are heavily impacted by oil bunkering.

‘‘So we deliberately looked for the key actors and brought them on board and integrated them as members of community peace architecture.

Today, some of them are the champions we have in the communities campaigning against the dangers of illegal oil bunkering. “When there is oil bunkering activity going on in a particular location, the moment it is dropped on that platform, you see the relevant security agencies quickly running with that and in our state peace architecture meetings, you see them telling us interventions they have done in responding to the oil bunkering challenges.

On communities impacted by Search, he said, “We have communities like Okochiri Community in Okrika Local Government Area, Ogulaghah in Delta State, Opuama in Warri North Local Government Area, Kongor, Akakumamah in Nembe Local Government Area and several other communities where we have this success stories.

“In Bundu Community in Port Harcourt City Local Government, the leaders invited Search for Common Ground to come to the community and when we arrived, they told us that crimes ad criminality have reduced because of what SEARCH is doing and they decided to institutionalise our community peace architecture as a rapid conflict response committee.

“We trained some media literacy cohorts and they are the drivers of the online campaign. Prior to their training, they never had that training. These cut across communities. They are a major success story.’’

Participation

Also speaking, Temisan Etietsola, National Media and Digital Peace Building Specialist at Search for Common Ground, admitted that the three days training was productive, adding that the participation of the trainees was very active.

He disclosed that SEARCH has been able to engage the journalists to see how they have been able to transfer the knowledge they have gained into their work and how they communicate the message of development to communities.

He said, “At the end of the day, it is not about us. It is about trans – forming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta. There were some challenges because transforming conflicts in itself is tough.

But we are particularly glad with the stakeholders that we worked with from the communities They welcomed us and introduced us to members of the com – munity and we achieved some level of progress through dialogues and advocacy all in a bid to transform violence and criminality in the Niger Delta.

“We have been able to work with youth leaders because we know how valuable ad influential they can be when it comes to issues of violence and criminality.”

Folashade Seye Ojo, Mass Media and Information Management Officer, on the project, in her reaction maintained that one of the messages that back up behavioural change is psychological analysis.

“Journalists should be doing more of informing and educating the public by telling the good side and embracing positivity. We can achieve this by using appropriate messages and call to action and we can achieve this in the region,” she disclosed.

Elizabeth Aduku, a participant, said the three days training were actually refreshing for her. She said:” Everything that was taught is something that we have been taught before but one thing that stood out is the introduction of PIA.

That session talks about the challenges the host communities are having and that particular session for me is an eye opener because it will help me to tailor some of my stories appropriately.”

Chidiebere Ndukwe of Trend FM in his response said, “Before I joined the SEARCH training, there were some things we were doing wrongly at the office but that training helped me to understand better the concept of behavioural message.

Re-orientation

At the Yenagoa training session for security agents, Phillip Kalio, Capacity Building and Training Coordinator, Search for Common Ground, maintained that the training was aimed at re-orientating the security agents, stressing that, “it was bringing them to a point where they will understand that their services require employment of human rights in their engagement with citizens in the society.

He said the essence of the training was for them to have understanding of the principles of human centred security and the ability to deploy that in building collaboration and trust with the citizens.

On the achievements of SEARCH, he said: “We are very bold to say that within the months that we have operated, the project has started achieving its objectives and its targets.

Within the communities of operations across the states, we have very many success stories of reduced criminality, of community collaboration and that required trust among all the security formations.’’

Community eco system

Also speaking, Kengkeng Ati, Capacity Building and Training Officer, SEARCH, said that the group is working in specific communities across the Niger Delta.

Ati stated that the entirety of the community eco system in the grassroots has to be affected for SEARCH to achieve her aim of peace building and a very functional early warning and early response system.

He said that the reason for retraining the security agents is for them to see human centred principles of doing what they know how to do best.

“Some of the security agencies have been through some behavioural change through some measures of training before. Some of them are participants in Interpol activities.

Having been here, we also put in modules that point to that to ensuring that what they do at the grassroots is effective and they modernise the way that they carry out their activities,’’ he noted.

Commendation

Musa Mohammed, Who is one of the participants and the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa tate Command, thanked the organisers of the training, maintaining that the training will actually go a long way to help the law enforcement officers in Bayelsa State.

He called for more support from other partners, saying, “We urge other stakeholders and donors to come and partner with the security agencies for a good service delivery and protection of lives and properties.

“The police remain a non-political organisation and nobody is above the law in Nigeria, so we are being guided by the law. We just have to be reminding ourselves that we should do the right thing at all cost to avoid the consequences.’’

Also, Chris Agumou of the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps, said that the training was a way of sensitising the security agents and the public at large.

“Also the torture aspect has reduced drastically through all these trainings. Search for Common Ground should continue this programme at least on monthly basis especially for the security agencies and even for civilians. It will help to reduce criminality and respect human dignity,’’ he noted.

Adding, “Oil theft has not all that reduced due to hunger in the country but the training only intensified the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps to work harder against vandalism and oil theft. For now you hardly see people going to carry out those activities.”

Ekimie Jonah, Public Relations officer, Nigeria Immigration services, Bayelsa State Command, in his submission stated that his organisation deals with immigrants, adding, “You can’t take it away that some are doing what they ought not to do.

“For me to be here, it will help me to work in synergy with other sister agencies. No organisation can work alone.

This kind of programme gives us the opportunity to know one another so that if you see any situation, you just put a call across to the agency that is in charge of that and the problem will be handled.”

