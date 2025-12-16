Search Resumes For Brown Varsity Gunman After ‘Person Of Interest’ Released

A search for the shooter in a deadly rampage at Brown University in the US is back on, after officials detained and released a previous “person of interest”.

In a Sunday evening press conference, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said there was “no basis” to keep the person in custody, adding that evidence “now points in a different direction”.

Students Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov were killed in the attack on Saturday at the Ivy League university in Providence, the state capital. Nine others were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are searching for additional video evidence that could help them track down the suspect, reports the BBC. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on ‘X’ about Ms Cook: “There are no words. “Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents.

God please bless them.” About the other student killed, Uzbekistan-national Mr Umurzokov, the US ambassador to the country said he was “deeply saddened by reports of the tragic death”. FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency “will continue an all out 24/7 campaign until justice is fully served”.