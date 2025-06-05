New Telegraph

June 5, 2025
Search In Madeleine McCann Case Resumes In Portugal

Searches for Madeleine McCann are to resume in Portugal, 18 years after she disappeared from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz in the Algarve.

Portuguese and German authorities are expected to continue to focus the search on disused buildings and wells.

Madeleine was three when she vanished while on holiday with her parents on May 3, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation that has become one of the highest-profile missing persons cases.

This search – which covers the municipality of Lagos, near Praia da Luz – will continue until tomorrow across a 21km sq site between where Madeleine went missing and where the German investigators’ prime suspect had been staying at the time, reports the BBC.

