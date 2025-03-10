Search for Spiritual Renewal at Lent

Share

Last Wednesday Grandma Amy, her daughter and two grandsons greet ed their neighbour as they hurriedlywalked past her store. A friend of their neighbour who was in the store, asked to know why they were such in a hurry. The store owner replied that they were headed to the Church across the street for the Ash Wednesday service, as they could not attend the early morning and noon services. Many worshippers thronge the church for the special service on this day to receive the ash in form of a cross sign on their foreheads. In addition to online monitoring of the mid-day services held by Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria, Pro-Cathedral Garki Abuja and Rev Fr. Fashanu, Associate Priest, Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos;Sunday Telegraph visited Our Lady of Lourdes, Lagos, on Wednesday evening for the 6p.m.

Ash Wednesday service (afternoon and morning services where ash was administered already took place), some of the worshippers were in a sober mood in readiness for receiving the ash and celebration of mass. Having gotten there before 6p.m., the evening prayer was ongoing prior to the special Ash Wednesday Mass and many attendees stood outside the main church building. After the conclusion of prayers many rushed upstairs to get seats in the main auditorium after the barricades at the entrances were removed. With the Mass commencing, some Bible passages were read including Joel 2:12-19.

A worshipper who spoke with Sunday Telegraph shared that it was a once-in-a-year event that she could not afford to miss. Annually Christian faithful observe the Ash Wednesday which signifies the beginning of the 40 days season of Lent, ending with the Holy Week and Easter. Unlike the Orthodox churches, the Pentecostal churches are usually not known to observe Ash Wednesday or Lent as they have varying time of fasting. Most leaders of Pentecostal churches usually call a fast at the beginning of the year, for a period of 28, 30, 40, 70, 100 days e.t.c. Hallelujah is usually not proclaimed for sake of soberness in this period at services in Orthodox churches like the Roman Catholic Church. The ash (gathered from palm leaves) is a form of reminder of the mortality of humans, “dust to dust” and to show repentance.

There are those hallow the spirituality and would not miss receiving it and there are those who see it as a form of fanfare which gives them some kind of pleasure and not to be left out among their circle Meanwhile, the 40 days journey of Lent connotes pilgrimage with Jesus Christ as He walked through his 40 days in the wilderness that ended with His crucifixion, burial and resurrection, which is the Easter celebration. Speaking on Lent, Bishop of Remo Anglican Diocese and Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province, The Most Rev. Dr. Olusina Fape, in his message said of course the period is for sober reflection, receiving strength from God for the Christian race. He, however said there are Christians who misunderstand the season of Lent, taking it to be a mere abstinence from food, instead of quitting wrong acts and seeking God’s face.

He stated:”Not only abstinence from food but a time of total dedication, seeking God’s face. Yes, it could be a season of hunger strike if it is not departing from iniquity and ways that are contrary to God for man’s creation…Humble yourself before God and say,’Lord look into my life in whatever way, I have displeased you and not work in accordance with your will.Grant unto me a genuine heart of repentance to be able to please you and walk with you in purity of life,dedicating my life unto you and serving you as your child.'” Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, in his message, said it was time to renew appreciation of and love for God, saying:”God Has crafted us out of His will but we do as we like, we disobey Him. Use this opportunity to say you are sorry for the things that you have done that are not right.”

He urged Christians who have distanced themselves from neighbours who seem to have wronged them to have a change of heart. Citing references of individuals going to the hospital for heart checks by cardiologists, he encouraged the spiritual submission of hearts to God for monitoring and putting in good condition. “We are to move closer to our neighbours that we have distanced ourselves from. Those neighbours that we feel hurt us so badly, that we don’t want to see again,we have to find them, extend hands of fellowship to them, embrace them and help them in every way possible. “You can’t say that your neighbours have hurt you so badly that you don’t want to see them again. If you say so, you are not yet a Christian. That’s why we have gathered and do exactly what Jesus wants us to do.We are told to love God with our might and soul. It is an imperative,” he stated. Kaigama, warned against pursuit of miracles over spiritual transformation, stating:”This is the time to be more with Jesus.

It is not a time to seek miracle or wealth from Jesus. It is a time for interior transformation and renewal.” To those who see going to church as a waste of time,”Some people say coming to Church is a waste of time, it is not a waste of time…Some don’t come to church, they are just happy with their lives…some go as far as saying there is no God.” On fast, prayer and almsgiving which are the three pillars of Lent, he charged Christians to prioritise them. He stressed that prayer “is not about reciting words mechanically and jumping but talking to Jesus and listening to Him.” For fasting, he shared that there was need to make room for God by giving up food and at the same time not to be concerned only about oneself but to share with the hungry and help the needy especially at the present difficult time in the country. Almsgiving, he continued, in concretize the Christian virtue and should not be practised to impress anyone, but to be given with compassion, love and empathy. Associate Priest, Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Fashanu, said Lent signifies the urgency to return to God. He noted that the ash usually received on the forehead signifies penitence and not to draw any form of attention to the bearers.

“The Ash is not meant to draw attention to us but to bring to our consciousness the disposition of what our hearts should be for our sinfulness. Calling us to return back to our creator,”Fashanu stated in part. He, implored Christians to attach spiritual depth to the three pillars of Lent and restrain from seeing them as ordinary exercises in order to reap the eternal rewards. Also, Fashanu urged faithful to make good use of the season which ends with the celebration of Easter. Beyond Lent, he called on Christians to continually observe prayers, fast and almsgiving in addition to a life of purity. National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, called on Christians to be sincere in observing the Lent even in the midst of the situation in the land. He said:”Lent is a 40-day journey of sacrifice, prayer, and charity, echoing the time Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, spent fasting in the wilderness (Luke 4:1-2). “For us in Nigeria, this season arrives amid challenges—rising living costs, insecurity, and daily struggles to put food on the table. “Yet, Lent calls us to hope, urging us to look beyond our hardships and draw strength from faith and community.

“To the trader in Lagos, the farmer in Benue, the teacher in Kano, the driver in Port Harcourt, the student in Enugu, and Nigerians of all walks of life: Lent invites reflection on what truly matters. “It offers a chance to release bitterness, share our resources with neighbours, and seek God’s grace for the journey ahead. Whether fasting from food or other passions, this season reminds us that we are united as one people under God, connected by our shared struggles and dreams.” Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu noted that: “Lent, a time of devotion and reflection for Christians, coincides with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, a season that similarly emphasises devotion, sacrifice, and acts of kindness. This convergence of religious observances is a testament to the unity in diversity that characterises our nation.”

He also noted:”Beyond fasting and prayer, I urge all Nigerians to embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around us. “Let us extend a helping hand to those in need, comfort the grieving, visit the sick, and uplift the marginalised. The Scriptures remind us that our love for one another is a true testament of worship. “Let this season deepen our commitment to selflessness and service as we strive to build a nation where empathy and generosity shape our daily interactions.

