Search For Missing MH370 Plane Resumes In Indian Ocean 12 Years After It Vanished

Almost 12 years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished over the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board, the search for the Boeing 777’s wreckage resumed on Tuesday in the Indian Ocean — supported by the latest advancements in deep-sea, self-guided drone technology.

MH370 took off from Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur shortly after midnight on March 8, 2014. It should have been a routine, roughly six-hour flight north to Beijing. About 40 minutes later, the aircraft’s transponder switched off, which made it disappear from civilian air traffic control monitors.

Military radar, however, picked up the plane banking sharply west, back over the Malay Peninsula and out over the third largest body of water in the world, the vast Indian Ocean.

The initial search for the aircraft covered more than 46,000 square miles off the coast of western Australia, an area larger than the state of Virginia. But using drift analysis, incorporating data on the his- tory of ocean currents and winds, the people in charge of the search have now narrowed down the area of high- est probability for success to around 5,800 square miles, reports CBS News.