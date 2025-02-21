Search For Missing Indian Miners Ends As Bodies Recovered After 44 days

Share

Rescuers have ended a 44-day search operation after they found the bodies of five men who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in India’s northeastern state of Assam.

DNA tests will be conducted to identify the men as the bodies are in a decomposed state, a state official told the BBC.

On January 6, nine miners were trapped after water flooded the so-called “rathole” mine, which is a narrow hole dug manually to extract coal.

Four bodies were recovered within the first week, and search operations had continued until Wednesday, when the remaining bodies were found.

