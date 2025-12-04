Search For Long-Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 To Resume

The search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume on December 30, over a decade after the aircraft with 239 people on board vanished, Malaysian authorities have said.

This fresh search, which will run for 55 days, had begun in March but was suspended shortly after because of poor weather conditions.

“The latest development underscores the [Malaysia’s] commitment to providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy,” the transport ministry said yesterday, according to local media.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared in 2014 while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and sparked the largest search in aviation history, reports the BBC. Previous attempts include a multinational search involving 60 ships and 50 aircraft from 26 countries, which ended in 2017, and a 2018 effort by Ocean Infinity ended after three months.