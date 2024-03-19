SEARCH Asks Relevant Stakeholders To Help In Developing N/Delta

Search for Common Ground a peace-building organization presently operating in the Niger Delta Region has called on both national and international organizations to support the Niger Delta Region so that the myriads of challenges facing them will be reduced to the lowest minimum.

Search who said that there are lots of issues in the Niger Delta Region and needs urgent attention also called on the Niger Delta politicians and relevant stakeholders to join hands in solving the myriads of problems confronting the region.

Speaking on Tuesday in Warri Delta State to declare open a training for journalists known as Common Ground Journalism Training, Yacinthe Agbadjagan who is the head of programmes called on the Journalists also to support the organization by building a relationship that will help in achieving their aim in the region.

Recall that Search for Common Ground with support from the European Union has an eighteen months project which aims at bringing more peace to the Niger Delta Region.

The project which has the theme community-centered approach to transforming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta Region also has other consortiums like Stakeholders Democracy Network, Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta and Academic Associates PeaceWorks.

Agbadjagan maintained “Those people in Abuja don’t know the problems of Niger Delta but as journalists, you know very well the reality on the ground so it is your responsibility to show them your needs and what they can do for your community to solve those issues.

“Besides, we have a lot of issues in Niger Delta. When I resumed here last year, I noticed that there are lots of things to do in the Niger Delta but most of the actors are not on the ground. I mean the humanitarian and development partners.

Addressing the journalists, he said, “We want to work with you as media actors. If the EU doesn’t get a positive response from you, they won’t want to fund another phase and it is you the media that will help us escalate the message.

“EU is not with us in the field, the federal government and other actors are not with us in the field, they don’t know what we are going through. This is why I want us to build a relationship and partnership and make it very strong.

“Most of you are from this region, we need to show our leaders and politicians from state, national and international levels that they need to come and support us in the Niger Delta to address those issues.

“All of us are Nigerians but when it comes to local development or regional development, we need to focus on our community and our local government area.

“It is not just to complain or blame those politicians. We can complain but we are from these communities. What are we doing to improve the situation he asked. We should come together and make this project very successful.