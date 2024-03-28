Search Advises N’Delta Journalists To Report In non-Adversarial Way

Search for Common Ground, a peace-building organization has called on the Niger Delta Journalists to carry out their reportage in a non-adversarial way so that it doesn’t breed more conflict but instead, it will bring collaboration and unity in the communities.

Speaking on Wednesday in Delta state during a week of training organized by Search for thirty-five Journalists drawn from Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States with support from the European Union Temi Shola, the national media specialist, Search for Common Ground stated that it is always appropriate for journalists to analyze conflicts before reporting adding that there are different segments of the society calling on journalists to report conflicts in such a way that it will lead to solution instead of brooding violence.

The theme of the training was “a community centered approach to transforming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta.

Shola said “It is important for journalists to analyze conflict in their reportage because sometimes the audience is not clear about what the motives of the journalists are because we have different segments of the audience.

“We have those that will read and pass through and those that you can communicate better with pictures and figures and journalists have been equipped with tools so that they are able to cater for that different segments of the audience.

On the need to deal with conflict in a non-violent way, he said “We have always found out that no conflict is solved with violence. Violence can only lead to more violence because parties are not happy so if conflicts are dealt with in a non-adversarial manner, it will bring lasting peace.

I’m encouraging journalists in the Niger Delta region to be more sensitive in their reporting. If there are languages that they have been used to that are capable of bringing division among communities, they should tune down on those languages.

Also in his lecture, Sunny Dada, the mass media and information management coordinator added that the role of an average journalist in the society is very simple which is to carry power and have a conferral status in other words anything she confers on any entity that rests on the entity.

Dada continued “It is the duty of a journalist to reframe some of the conflict narratives we are seeing across the region. There is something we call responsible truth-telling so instead of driving development partners out of the region, it will rather open doors for development partners to come in.

“And that is what we call the common ground approach because that is the toolbox with which we use to move conflict parties from their very rigid position to the common ground table and that is the central message we are also asking the media to take home so that the training that you received today will reflect in your future reports, especially about communities of the Niger Delta and more importantly, use your reportage to draw the attention of duty bearers, policymakers to some of these conflict drivers in the communities.

He also advised that journalists should be conflict sensitive adding that they should bear in mind that they are responsible for their reports.

Folashade Seye Ojo the European Union mass media and information management officer for the Niger Delta project thanked the participants for giving out their best adding that “Search hopes to see more news items that will reflect what we have taught here.

“We expect to see more productivity, more professionalism and of course, ethics of the profession will be upheld.