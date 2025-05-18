Seaport Project: Test Of Ondo State Ministers’ Influence

Share

The appointment of two ministers from Ondo State to President Tinubu’s cabinet has raised expectations about the potential benefits for the state. While the ministers are making waves and trying their best at the federal level, everyone in Ondo State wants to see their quest in the development of the state particularly the deep seaport project.

The deep seaport project is a dream come true for Ondo State’s growth and economic design. It has the potential to bring numerous benefits, including jobs, revenue, and growth. However, the progress of the project has been slow, and the people of Ondo State are eagerly waiting for its completion.

The two ministers representing Ondo State in the federal cabinet, Hon. Tunji Bumi-Ojo and Hon. Ayodele Olawande, have a crucial role to play in ensuring the success of the seaport project. They must work together with the state government to bring the project to a fruitful development. The people of Ondo State are watching, and they expect to see tangible results.

Hon. Prince Demola Adegoroye’s efforts in the Buhari administration are a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication and hard work. He fought for the seaport project and ensured the Akure-Ado road project was flagged off. Our current ministers can take a cue from his efforts and join hands with Governor Aiyedatiwa to make the seaport project a reality.

The seaport project’s importance cannot be overstated. It is a game-changer for Ondo State’s economy, and its completion will have a significant impact on the state’s growth and development. The ministers must work together with the state government to ensure the project’s success.

We urge our ministers to take action fast and join hands with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to make the seaport project a reality. The people’s hopes are high, and they expect to see tangible results. The ministers’ role is vital, and they must work together to bring the project to a fruitful development.

Governor Aiyedatiwa is working hard to develop Ondo State and make it a brand. The seaport project is a key part of his vision for a brighter future. The ministers must join hands with him to make the project a reality.

The people of Ondo State hope that their ministers will see the importance of the seaport project and make it a priority. They hope that the ministers will work with all their might to bring the project to a shining light.

The seaport project is a test of the Ondo State ministers’ influence. They must work together with the state government to ensure the project’s success. Let’s hope that our ministers will take the cue and join hands with Governor Aiyedatiwa to make the seaport project a reality.

The completion of the seaport project will be a significant milestone in Ondo State’s development. It will bring numerous benefits and opportunities for growth. The people of Ondo State are eagerly waiting for the project’s completion, and they expect their ministers to play a key role in making it a reality.

The ministers representing Ondo State in the federal cabinet have a responsibility to ensure the seaport project’s success. They must work together with the state government to bring the project to a fruitful development.

The seaport project is a dream come true for Ondo State’s growth and economic design. Let’s hope that our ministers will work together to make it a reality and bring prosperity to the state.

The way forward is clear. The ministers must work together with the state government to ensure the seaport project’s success. They must prioritize the project and work with all their might to bring it to a shining light.

