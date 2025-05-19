Sean, Tarra Ajayi Foundation To Offer Scholarships To PLWD

Share

The Sean and Tarra Ajayi Foundation on Monday said that it will offer scholarships to some secondary school students in Lagos who are living with disabilities.

It stated that this is to complement the efforts of the federal government through the Ministries of Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction as well as Women Affairs and Social Development, under the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State Government, in addressing the educational and other needs of Nigerians including the vulnerable group.

Recall that the foundation had a few days ago announced that it would offer scholarships to the top 20 secondary school students in Lagos out of the 40 students who participated in an essay competition titled: “How Education Benefits Nigerian Youth To Meet Future Goals.”

The President and Founder of the foundation, Mr. Sean Oluseun Ajayi, in a statement on Monday said the foundation decided to include the PLWD in the scholarship scheme to ensure a sense of belonging and inclusivity for them.

He added that it was also to complement the pragmatic and progressive President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiatives and the Lagos State Government’s laudable programmes in advancing education and the vulnerable group.

He stated that the PLWD have great potential and talents, which if developed, nurtured and maximized, would contribute significantly to national and even international growth.

He noted that there are special people who had excelled in Paralympics and other sporting activities as well as other human endeavours.

He said that as a Diasporan, the foundation was committed to the educational advancement and general wellbeing of Nigerians, including the PLWD.

Ajayi said: “The foundation is committed to complementing the laudable efforts of the federal government through the Ministries of Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction as well as Women Affairs and Social Development, under the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State Government in addressing the educational and other needs of Nigerians including the vulnerable group.

“We recognized that The Sean and Tarra Ajayi Foundation had announced plans to offer scholarships to top 20 secondary school students in Lagos. But now, the scholarships will include people with disabilities. We take interest in PLWD because they are vulnerable and also they have great talents. They are like other kids only that they have some form of challenge. They can contribute greatly to human growth if their talents are well nurtured and maximized. They will also, resultantly be happier and find more fulfillment in life.

“I hereby call on other Diasporans to invest in the educational growth of Nigerian pupils and students, as well as PLWD.”

A member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Queen Mother, Chief, Amb. Amina Temitope Ajayi, popularly known as “Mama Diaspora” said she was emotional on the issue of the PLWDs. She stated that they are very gifted and wonderful people, adding that they must be shown love and care.

Ajayi said that as a mother, she is passionate about the growth of Nigerian young adults including PLWD.

She called on Diasporans, parents, corporate organisations, the public sector, philanthropists and all parents to invest more in the educational and social growth of Nigerian students and pupils as well as PLWDs.

She stated that such would be one of the ways to appreciate and complement the laudable efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiatives as well as the positive contributions of the Lagos State Government in educational advancement and the growth of young adults in Nigeria and Lagos State respectively.

She said: “It takes a village to raise a child. I appeal to Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria by supporting the educational development and welfare of Nigerian youths including the PLWD.

“As a mother, I am very emotional about children, moreso with PLWDs. Let’s come together and support Nigerian children, students, and people with disabilities. The PLWD are vulnerable. They need more help and more care. Let us all support them so that they will live a better, happier and more fulfilled life.”

Share