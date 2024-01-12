Sean Paul Reacts To Stefflon Don, Jada Kingdom Rift Over Burna Boy

Jamaican music star Sean Paul has urged his colleagues, Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, to stop their ongoing social media beef over Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo have been fighting each other on social media after rumours made rounds that Stefflon Don and Burna Boy are back together as lovers, of which she released a new song, ‘Dat A Dat,’ where she alleged that an unnamed woman slept with her partner.

However, given Burna Boy’s alleged romance with Jada Kingdom, it didn’t take long for her to respond to Stefflon Don.

READ ALSO:

The social media altercation escalated when Stefflon shared an “obituary” poster for Jada via her Instagram page.

Weighing into their beef, Sean Paul urged Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom to set a “better example” for Jamaica’s reputation.

He wrote in Jamaican patois via his Instagram page, “Lead the way morally 4 the fam. Men get heated. How can we calm down if yall doin dat 2?

“2 beautiful black women. Live beta. Set a beta example pls. 4 the culture mah beg uno. 4 the kids. 4 the younger females. @stefflondon @jadakingdom done talk.”

Reacting to Seun Paul’s statement via his comment section, Stefflon Don wrote, “It’s not that serious. Trust me. Just sum fun.”

But Sean Paul rebuffed, “@stefflondon not 4 my likkle daughter Steff. Longtime mi got love fi u an Jada. She likes ur songs. Cmon, mi mah lead her so. Truss.”