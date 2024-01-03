Sean Dyche Speaks On Talks With 777 Partners

Sean Dyche has said that he has not held talks with prospective owners of 777 Partners about being handed an Everton transfer kitty should their takeover of the club be complete in January.

The Miami-based firm’s purchase of the club from Farhad Moshiri has been on slow mode for some time now. A deal was agreed in September but relevant checks are being completed.

Everton sits just a point above the Premier League relegation zone after being handed a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules.

The Toffees boss admitted after last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Wolves that his current squad has been stretched of late because of injuries and suspension.

Certainly, fresh recruits would bolster Everton’s survival chances. But Dyche expects a quiet January transfer window. Ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace, he told reporters: “Kev (Thelwell, director of football) worked very hard to strike deals the way the club worked in the summer.

We balanced the squad as best we could, we had to lose some players as well. The situation is similar but different. You never know with the twists and turns of football but at this moment in time, it’s very likely to be quiet.

We’ll see. They have been very casual with information to us because it’s not a done deal yet. It’s a little bit that they’re not going to get involved because of all the due diligence and checks. We had a very casual chat about life at Everton, and what it was, they were picking our brains about becoming more informed but that was it.

“It’s the reality. They are trying to tell the truth. Until it’s a done deal, we can promise all sorts but there’d be no point.”