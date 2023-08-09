Sean Bright To Release New Single, ‘Shaku Shaku’

Talented singer and songwriter, Sean Bright, better known as Omotete Bright Efe, is set to release his new single, ‘Shaku Shaku’, produced by Nigerian music producer, Benjamin Idoko, popularly known as Lord Sky.

He assured that his teeming fans should expect the best from him, adding that ‘Shaku Shaku’ will offer something appealing and lovers of Nigerian music will like it.

Sean Bright boasts of singing various genres of music and prefers to keep his style unique and universal for music lovers to enjoy good music.

“My music reflects my life and mindset as it defines the way I relate with my environment which has helped my career,” he says.

Sean Bright started his musical career in 2010 and with consistency and hard work, he released his debut song Soka in 2019, where he collaborated with renowned music artiste, KCEE.

The collaboration brought fame to Omotete Bright Efe and his song gained global acceptance thereby making it on Apple Music Top 100 Chart.

Sean Bright who hails from Delta State is the Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine Records Empire has consistently delivered world-class music and has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

He has also done collaborations with artistes like Wande Coal, MasterCraft, Blaqjerzee, lordsky among others in the entertainment industry.