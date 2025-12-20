Seamoriow Fc Impresses At Discovery Cup

Seamoriow Football Club delivered an impressive campaign at the 2025 Discovery Cup, reaching the final of the competition after a series of disciplined and hard-fought performances, before narrowly losing to Ojodu City in a dramatic penalty-decided finale.

The Lagos-based side beganits Discovery Cup journey on December 11, 2025 with a slim but crucial 1–0victory over Schimchi FC, setting the tone for a competitive group-stage outing.

Their second match on 12 December ended in a 2–1 defeat to Inspire FC,a result that briefly threat – ened their progression.

However, Seamoriow responded emphatically on December 14, recording a commanding 3–0 win over Shigo FC, a performance that underlined the team’s growing cohesion and tactical discipline. On December 15, Seamoriow faced D2R FC in the semi-final earlier in the day.

After a tightly contested encounter ended goalless in regulation time, Seamoriow held their nerve in the penalty shootout, emerging victorious 4–3 on penalties to book a place in the final.

Later the same day, Seamoriow took on Ojodu City FC in the final. The match ended 1–1 in regulation time, before Ojodu City edged a thrilling penalty shootout 6–5, denying Seamoriow the trophy by the narrowest of margins.

Despite the final setback, Head Coach, Mathew Tolulope, who oversees both the senior team and the academy structure including the U-15 side, praised his players’ commitment and growth throughout the tournament.