Sealed Drug Markets: PSN Seeks PCN Inclusion In MoU To Reopen Premises

Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch, Pharm. Babayemi Oyekunle has called for the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) to be statutorily mandated as a key party in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reopen drug markets sealed due to regulatory concerns.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PSN (Lagos) in Lagos, Oyekunle emphasised the critical role of the PCN in ensuring that these markets transition to regulated Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs).

He further stated that the MoUs between the regulatory bodies and businesses affected by the market closures should include an irrevocable commitment to relocate to the CWCs once the premises are cleared.

“The PCN consequent upon its functions and powers under the PCN Act 2022 must be statutorily mandated as one of the body corporate to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with all parties whose premises were sealed in Lagos, Onitsha, and Aba.

“The MoUs between PCN/NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control) and the sealed companies must be grounded in an irrevocable agreement that the companies will relocate from the affected open drug market to the relevant CWC in the catchment area on completion.”

He explained that the role of the PCN cannot be overstated in this transition process as the primary regulatory body for pharmacists in Nigeria, the PCN is instrumental in overseeing the relocation of these businesses to CWCs, ensuring they comply with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG).

“The MoUs between regulatory bodies and businesses must reflect this statutory responsibility,” he stated. Oyekunle further stressed the importance of aligning all stakeholders in the process, citing recent efforts between NAFDAC and the PCN to tackle the unregulated distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Making the demands in his address at the event, he pointed out the historic partnership between the PCN and NAFDAC in sealing the Sabon-Geri drug market in January 2024, a move seen as a milestone in the fight against the circulation of fake and substandard drugs.

He called for the National Economic Council and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH&SW) to pressure state governors, particularly those of Lagos, Anambra, Abia, and other states approved for CWCs, to expedite these regulated centres’ approval processes and development. “This collaboration between the PCN and NAFDAC is a significant step forward in protecting public health.

The closure of unregulated markets like Sabon-Geri is long overdue, and the next logical step is to ensure that these markets are replaced with lawful, regulated alternatives such as the CWCs. The Federal Government must now ensure that states prioritise the approval and development of these centres.”

Oyekunle stressed. The Lagos PSN also proposed that the collaboration between the PCN, NAFDAC, and other relevant authorities should be strengthened, with a specific focus on re-opening the affected markets in compliance with national drug distribution guidelines. Oyekunle emphasised that these efforts align with the PSN’s vision of enhancing healthcare delivery through credible and regulated pharmaceutical practices.

“Our vision is clear: a well-regulated pharmaceutical sector that is both transparent and accountable. The PSN (Lagos) stands firm in its commitment to ensuring that only safe, effective, and registered drugs are distributed in Nigeria. The MoUs must ensure that these businesses comply with the law and transition into the CWC framework for the betterment of public health.”

On the regulatory framework for drug distribution, Oyekunle lauded the recent approval of adjustments to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for pharmacists and other non-physician health workers in Lagos State. He commended the Lagos State Government for this positive move and urged further implementation of outstanding agreements within the health sector to ensure better working conditions for health professionals.

“The approval of the CONHESS adjustment is a significant step in recognising the hard work and dedication of healthcare professionals including pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, nurses, physiotherapists, radiographers, pharmacy technicians and other cadres in the Joint Health Sector (JOHESU) coalition family in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We salute the doggedness of the LASG for the prompt payment of the first tranché of payments recently while a second tranché for the balance will be paid in the new month.”

Similarly, the PSN (Lages) encourages Lagos State to muster the needed courage to implement all outstanding Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and MoUs between the state government and JOHESU as well as other related agreements with other labour groups in the health sector.

