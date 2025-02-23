Seahorse Lubricant Factory Empowers Over 7,000

Share

Over seven thousand persons have been employed as members of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd in the latest move towards fighting unemployment through job creation in the area.

A breakdown of this figure indicates that they are employed staff, contract staff, distributors and marketers for the company.

Also among the seven thousand are allied firms that have partnerships with the Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd producing other bye and allied products that depend on the products of the company to enhance their respective businesses.

Speaking shortly after the completion of a tour of his recent factory the Chairman CEO of Sea Horse Lubricant Ltd Chief Ebuka Onunkwo who is a Senatorial aspirant of Anambra South District under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA said; “The only way to bring wealth back home is to establish firms that can impact on the socioeconomic lives of the people and this is one of the vision and mission of this company.

“It is not only the directly employed staff of the company that are beneficiaries but also contract staff and those in the distribution and marketing of our products ”

“We also have allied companies that rely or partner with us in the production of their goods and bye products which they rely on our company to actualize”

The tour which had in attendance top Chieftains of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA was aimed at showcasing the potentials of the Senatorial aspirant who has continued to emphasize the creation of wealth through empowering the masses with the establishment of firms.

It would be recalled that during the tour of Anambra South Senatorial District Onunkwo had insisted that politicians should ignore empty campaigns that hold no water.

He also contended that anyone seeking political power without any practical experience of how to manage human and material resources is a failure on arrival.

