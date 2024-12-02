Seahorse Empowers Anambra Youths With N10m

Share

Seahorse Lubricants Limited Chief Executive Officer Ebuka Onunkwo yesterday announced a donation of N10 million in support of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo’s One Youth Two Skills programme.

Onunkwo who was at this year’s Anambra Youth Conference in Awka Capital City noted that youth empowerment is key to crime fighting and securing the future of the society adding that building the youths translates to building the Nation.

He said: “It is very important that we secure of future and that of generations yet unborn by giving them good and quality education as well as providing them the opportunity of having vocational education so that they can become functional members of society.”

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chief said: “Though my district is Anambra South, I choose to support all the youths in the entire Anambra to take our teaming youths off the streets.

“I also wish to commend our able working governor for this bold and seamless move towards interfacing our younger generation with such a homogeneous venture which would positively impact on our society in general.”

Share

Please follow and like us: