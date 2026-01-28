The Super Eagles brotherhood is firmly established in West London amid the growing Nigerian presence; it seems one member may have underestimated the cold, forgetting to pack a thermal vest.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has openly credited international teammate Alex Iwobi for playing a key role in his career-reviving move to Fulham, describing it as the best decision of his life—despite admitting the British winter has been his toughest opponent so far.

Since joining Fulham on loan from AC Milan, African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 star has looked revitalised at Craven Cottage, rediscovering the blistering pace and flair that once made him one of world football’s most exciting wingers.

After struggling to find consistency in Italy, Chukwueze’s resurgence in England suggests the move was more than just smart scouting by Fulham—rather, a successful recruitment mission led by Iwobi himself.

A Story of Two Worlds

In a candid and humorous exchange that has quickly captured fans’ attention, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi discussed the winger’s recent transition to Fulham.

While Chukwueze has been dazzling on the pitch, the plunging London temperatures have left the former Villarreal star questioning just how honest his teammate was about English weather.

“Alex, Alex, the best thing you did in your life was to allow me to come to this club,” Chukwueze told Iwobi during a lighthearted TikTok moment.

The interaction highlights the close bond between the Nigerians at Fulham, proving that the Super Eagles connection thrives far beyond international duty.

READ ALSO:

For Chukwueze, leaving the sidelines at Milan for a starting role at Fulham has been transformative, allowing him to rediscover the form and flair that once made him a global sensation.

“You Did Not Tell Me!”

The gratitude, however, had its limits. When Iwobi teased his teammate about constantly shivering or complaining about the London breeze, Chukwueze didn’t hold back. “The worst thing you did also was that you didn’t tell me there was cold,” he added with a grin. The playful banter reflects the positive atmosphere in Fulham’s dressing room. With Iwobi acting as both mentor and guiding hand, Chukwueze has settled seamlessly into the squad, providing the attacking spark fans have been craving. As the duo continue to shine on the pitch, Fulham supporters are reaping the benefits of this Nigerian partnership. If Chukwueze maintains his current form, braving the London frost will be a small price for what is shaping up to be a sensational Premier League comeback.