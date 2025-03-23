Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will hold a closed-door training session in Uyo on Sunday night as they continue their preparations for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions arrived in Uyo on Saturday afternoon from Kigali after securing a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in their matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday night.

According to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, the Head Coach, Eric Chelle has imposed strict restrictions around the team’s camp to ensure maximum focus ahead of Tuesday’s game against Zimbabwe.

However, Monday’s training session will be open to the media for the mandatory 15 minutes.

The Super Eagles will face Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, as they look to strengthen their chances of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

