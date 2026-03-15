S’Eagles Striker, Onuachu Breaks Goal Record In Turkey

The Nigerian striker, Paul Onuachu on Saturday, continued his sensational scoring form as Trabzonspor defeated Çaykur Rizespor 1–0 in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The Super Eagles player netted the decisive goal to extend his remarkable run six minutes into the second half.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Nigerian international scored from close range following Oleksandr Zubkov’s accurate cut-back.

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The goal highlighted Onuachu’s significance to the Turkish team’s offensive performance, bringing his total to 23 goals and two assists in 26 matches across all competitions this season.

After scoring goals against Kasımpaşa S.K., Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe S.K., Gaziantep F.K., Fatih Karagümrük S.K., and Kayserispor, the 31-year-old’s scoring run now stands at eight straight league games.

With this accomplishment, he became the first player for Trabzonspor to score in eight straight league games since Burak Yılmaz in 2011.

Onuachu is also closing in on another milestone, as he could become the foreign player with the most goals in a single Süper Lig season for Trabzonspor.

The current benchmark is held by Georgian great Shota Arveladze, who scored 25 league goals in the 1995–96 season.