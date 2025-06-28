S’Eagles Stars Launch ‘The Culture League’

Nigerian football stars Victor Boniface, Frank Onyeka, and Wilfred Ndidi are set to host a new talk show, “The Culture League,” which promises to uniquely blend the worlds of football, music, fashion, and film.

This will offer a platform where sports, art, and culture converge, showcasing the creativity and talent of Nigeria’s most exciting voices.

The Culture League is a weekly series featuring unfiltered conversations between Nigerian footballers and top entertainment icons from music, film, fashion, and beyond. Hosted by the charismatic trio of Super Eagles stars, the show offers a refreshing mix of humor, authenticity, and deep insights into the lives of Nigeria’s most influential personalities.

From viral moments to behind-the-scenes stories, The Culture League captures the energy and diversity shaping modern Nigerian identity. With a focus on all-Nigerian talent, the show celebrates the rich culture, creativity, and impact of Nigerians across industries, highlighting how local creativity has become a global force.

“The Culture League is more than just a talk show; it’s a reflection of our culture and our generation,” says Esse Akwawa, CEO of Webek Studios. “We wanted to build a space where footballers, artists, and creatives can speak freely, connect across industries, and inspire the next wave of Nigerian talent.”

Produced by Webek Studios in collaboration with Kini Media Group, The Culture League marks a shared commitment to bold, relevant, and globally resonant African content. Premiering on July 11, 2025, this show is set to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s entertainment scene and beyond.