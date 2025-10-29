Wolverhampton Wanderers forward and Super Eagles star, Tolu Arokodare, has declared that victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup would serve as a powerful statement of intent and a vital spark for a struggling Wolves side amid their Premier League troubles.

With the team still winless after nine league games and languishing six points from safety, the cup competition now offers a welcome distraction and a chance to rebuild belief.

Arokodare Ready For Chelsea Tie

The Nigerian striker, who joined Wolves from Racing Genk after winning the Jupiler Pro League Golden Boot, has had limited opportunities this season with just two starts in seven appearances.

However, his decisive contribution off the bench in the previous round, sealing the victory that propelled Wolves to this stage, has boosted his confidence.

Arokodare expressed his determination to help the team pull off another upset, saying, “Getting the win against a team like Chelsea would be a huge confidence boost for us, because it would send a message to other teams.

READ ALSO:

“It also sends a message to us in our heads mentally. if you can beat a team like Chelsea, then you can obviously do it in the league too,” he told Wolves’ official website.

Wolves eye momentum against Chelsea

Wolves have shown flashes of resilience under Vítor Pereira, producing gritty performances to eliminate West Ham United and Everton earlier in the tournament.

Now, with a fourth-round showdown against the Blues at Molineux, Arokodare insists the focus remains sharp. “We’re going to focus on trying to get the win, and then change our focus back to the league, because the game after Chelsea is a very important game too,” he added.

With points increasingly difficult to come by for Wolves, beating Chelsea would not only keep their EFL Cup dream alive but could also reignite a season that’s badly in need of momentum.