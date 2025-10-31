A Turkish football analyst, Omer Urundul, has claimed that midfielder Lucas Torreira has a bigger impact on the Galatasaray squad than their goalscoring Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen.

New Telegraph reports that the former Arsenal star has been at Galatasaray since the summer of 2022 and has been an integral member of Okan Buruk’s squad; he breaks up play and keeps things ticking in midfield.

According to Urundul, Galatasaray won the league title last season with incredible dominance, and Osimhen attracted most of the plaudits given his talismanic role and astonishing goalscoring record, which helped him win the golden boot (26 goals).

The Cim-Bom have continued in the same vein this season, even with Osimhen missing multiple games, thanks to the likes of Torreira, Icardi and Mario Lemina, who have ensured they stayed competitive.

Urundul, a veteran sports broadcaster in Turkey, recognises Torreira’s importance, even arguing that the Uruguayan was more integral to the Galatasaray squad than Osimhen.

“Galatasaray’s team is much bigger than our league. As they get used to winning, they create a fantastic atmosphere at home,” he said, per GsGazette.

“I really like Torreira. In my opinion, he has an even greater impact on the team than Osimhen. Because Torreira was also present in Galatasaray’s first two championships. He makes a huge contribution.”

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s president, Dursun Ozbek, recently revealed one of the companies that helped them afford Osimhen’s mammoth transfer fee from Napoli.