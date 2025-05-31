Share

Nigerian international and Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa, has officially married his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, in a private ceremony held in Kano State.

The 31-year-old football star continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch, with this latest union drawing significant public interest.

The wedding, which was kept away from the public eye, brought together close family members and friends in an intimate setting known for his humility and philanthropy, has yet to make a public statement about the marriage, but images from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.

Ahmed Musa’s journey through matrimony has been as eventful as his illustrious football career.

He first married Jamila in 2013, and the couple had two children before their divorce in 2017.

Shortly after, he tied the knot with Juliet Ejue, a native of Ogoja in Cross River State. Their marriage also ended after a few years.

In 2022, Musa married Mariam, his third wife, marking a new chapter in his personal life. Now, with the addition of Asmau Moriki, Musa enters a new phase, once again under the spotlight of public interest.

