December 15, 2025
S’Eagles Star, Iheanacho Sidelined By Hamstring After Injury Comeback

Super Eagles Star Sidelined By Hamstring Issue Shortly After Injury Comeback

Celtic’s injury problems have worsened, with Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho forced to leave the field due to a hamstring issue during the League Cup final against St. Mirren.

The 29-year-old striker has struggled with recurring fitness issues, having just returned from a two-month absence caused by a similar hamstring injury suffered during a UEFA Europa League clash with Sturm Graz.

After a gradual recovery that limited him to the bench against Feyenoord and Hearts, Iheanacho finally made his comeback last Thursday, featuring for 45 minutes in Celtic’s 3-0 Europa League defeat to AS Roma.

Iheanacho Injury:

Ahead of the final, new Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy had acknowledged the forward’s need for game time to regain his form.

"He [Iheanacho] has trained well. After that, he needs minutes. It has been a long time, two months, since he really played," the French coach told  New Telegraph.

“For the moment, obviously, he is not fit to play a lot of minutes, but a few minutes, yes.”

Despite the injury concerns, Nancy gave Iheanacho a starting role against St. Mirren—a decision that ultimately proved costly.

The former Manchester City forward started the match strongly, linking well with teammates and testing Saints goalkeeper Shamal George with a powerful header.

However, his promising display was halted in the 33rd minute when he pulled up clutching the same hamstring while chasing a through ball. After briefly attempting to continue, Iheanacho was substituted for Johnny Kenny as a precaution.

Having initially impressed at Celtic with a solid goal return, this latest injury setback raises further questions about his future at the club, especially with his one-year contract nearing its end.

