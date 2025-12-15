Celtic’s injury problems have worsened, with Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho forced to leave the field due to a hamstring issue during the League Cup final against St. Mirren.

The 29-year-old striker has struggled with recurring fitness issues, having just returned from a two-month absence caused by a similar hamstring injury suffered during a UEFA Europa League clash with Sturm Graz.

After a gradual recovery that limited him to the bench against Feyenoord and Hearts, Iheanacho finally made his comeback last Thursday, featuring for 45 minutes in Celtic’s 3-0 Europa League defeat to AS Roma.

Ahead of the final, new Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy had acknowledged the forward’s need for game time to regain his form.

“He [Iheanacho] has trained well. After that, he needs minutes. It has been a long time, two months, since he really played,” the French coach told New Telegraph.

“For the moment, obviously, he is not fit to play a lot of minutes, but a few minutes, yes.”

Despite the injury concerns, Nancy gave Iheanacho a starting role against St. Mirren—a decision that ultimately proved costly.

The former Manchester City forward started the match strongly, linking well with teammates and testing Saints goalkeeper Shamal George with a powerful header.

However, his promising display was halted in the 33rd minute when he pulled up clutching the same hamstring while chasing a through ball. After briefly attempting to continue, Iheanacho was substituted for Johnny Kenny as a precaution.

Having initially impressed at Celtic with a solid goal return, this latest injury setback raises further questions about his future at the club, especially with his one-year contract nearing its end.