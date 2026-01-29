S’Eagles Star, Chukwueze Loses Mother

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been thrown into mourning following the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze.

Announcing the tragic loss, Chukwueze’s brother, David Chukwueze, who took to his Instagram page, expressed grief and difficulty in coping with the loss.

He wrote, “Can’t even post your picture to say RIP mum.”

“My forever love just left me without saying goodbye.” He also added, “You didn’t even carry your grandchild.”

As of the time of filing this report, the footballer has yet to confirm the tragic loss, but the National Sports Commission (NSC), on Thursday, said she died after a brief illness.

READ ALSO:

The Commission noted that the news of her death had already been made public by members of the Chukwueze family.

The statement partly read, “The National Sports Commission is deeply saddened by the confirmed passing of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, mother of Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze.

“The Commission has been informed that Mrs Chukwueze passed away following a brief illness, a loss that has been publicly shared by members of the Chukwueze family.”

Extending its sympathies, the NSC described Mrs Chukwueze as a significant source of support in her son’s football journey and acknowledged the vital role families play in shaping the resilience of Nigerian athletes.

“Across the landscape of Nigerian sport, the role of family remains central to the character and resilience shown by many of our elite athletes. Mrs Chukwueze’s influence on the personal journey of her son and her support for his professional pursuit are acknowledged and respected by the sports community,” the statement stated.

The Commission also expressed solidarity with the Super Eagles winger and his family during the mourning period.

“The National Sports Commission stands in solidarity with Samuel Chukwueze and offers support to him and his family at this difficult time,” it said.