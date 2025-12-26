Super Eagles Star Chukwueze Calls Out AFCON Disrespect

Super Eagles footballer and Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze has passionately defended the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), arguing that the tournament merits the same level of respect as the World Cup and the European Championship amid continued debate over its scheduling.

The Nigeria international insisted that much of the criticism directed at AFCON goes beyond discussion and amounts to a lack of respect for African football.

‘You’ve To Respect The AFCON Like World Cup’ — Chukwueze

AFCON’s shift from a summer event to a December–January schedule has once again put the tournament at odds with Europe’s domestic calendar, forcing clubs to lose key players during a critical phase of the season.

However, Chukwueze insists that the timing should never undermine the competition’s significance. According to New Telegraph, the Fulham winger said: “Everybody wants to play in AFCON.

It’s one of the best competitions in the world. It deserves the same respect as the European Championship or the World Cup.”

His remarks echo a broader frustration among African players who believe the tournament is often unfairly criticised, particularly by voices outside the continent.

While Chukwueze accepts that the scheduling presents challenges, he maintains that AFCON’s quality and importance should never be called into question.

Chukwueze Slams ‘Unacceptable’ AFCON Disrespect

Nigeria’s run in Morocco could result in Chukwueze missing up to six games for Fulham if the Super Eagles advance to the knockout stages, but the winger maintains that club commitments must not take precedence over national duty.

“We understand they scheduled it at the wrong time of the year, but when it’s important, if you get recalled you have to go,” he said.

“You don’t have any choice, your club can’t stop you and no one should say anything bad about the AFCON.”

Chukwueze was clear that some of the criticism surrounding AFCON has crossed the line.

“Yes, they put it at the wrong time, but saying it’s not a good competition or a great competition is unacceptable,” he said.

The 25-year-old reinforced his stance on the pitch, playing a key role in Nigeria’s 2-1 opening victory over Tanzania in Group C.

The Super Eagles now turn their focus to Saturday’s clash with Tunisia, aiming to build momentum in a tournament Chukwueze believes deserves more respect than it usually receives.