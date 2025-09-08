The Nigerian Community in South Africa has opened up concerning plans to mobilise support for the Super Eagles before Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

Smart Nwobi, the President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, confirmed that Nigerians will support the national team in Bloemfontein.

He said, “The leadership of NUSA will visit Bloemfontein ahead of this crucial World Cup qualifier to mobilise our people residing in the city.”

“This game is important for our country, and we want Nigerians to come out en masse to support the Super Eagles.”

“We will also inform Nigerians to be law-abiding before and after the game. It is important that we maintain discipline at all times in any part of South Africa,” he added.

The NUSA President assured the Super Eagles that the Nigerians across South Africa would provide them with all-around support

He further urged the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and the Nigerian Football Federation to make provisions for Nigerian jerseys and tickets to enable better support from the Nigerian community.

Nwobi highlighted the massive turnout of Nigerian supporters during the U-17 national team’s Match.

The mobilisation plan comes amid Nigeria’s game with South Africa, which leads Group C with 16 points and could seal World Cup qualification with victory over the Super Eagles.