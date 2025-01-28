S’Eagles Player, Moses Simon Welcomes First Son

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Moses Simon on Tuesday announced the birth of this third child, New Telegraph reports.
It would be recalled that the 28-year-old married his wife, Ibukun Sarah Adenuga in 2015.
Following the arrival of the bundle of joy, Simon took to his verified X account to announce to his fans and followers.
“I find no words strong enough to express my exact feelings, I’m sincerely grateful to GOD. GOD has blessed my home with a baby boy.
“Thanks my Queen for this marvellous gift to our family, you are indeed a strong woman and I am always proud of you my love”, the Nantes of France star wrote on X.
The couple are also parents to two daughters.
