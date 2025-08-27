Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign has suffered a setback after first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, sustained an injury while in action for his South African club, Chippa United.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper was stretchered off in the first half of Tuesday’s league game against Richards Bay after going down in visible discomfort.

New Telegraph gathered that Chippa United’s medical staff are still assessing the extent of the injury, leaving doubts over his availability for next month’s crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

The timing is a major concern for Nigeria, as Nwabali has become a dependable presence for the Super Eagles, making 21 international appearances to date.

Nwabali’s setback comes at a difficult moment for Nigeria, which is reportedly grappling with a goalkeeping dilemma. Maduka Okoye remains sidelined by a two-month ban for betting violations, further thinning the squad’s options.

Among the remaining choices is Amas Obasogie, based in Tanzania, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Super Eagles. Adebayo Adeleye of Greek side Volos NPS has only a single cap to his name, offering little international experience.

Also in camp is 15-year-old Ebenezer Harcourt, a surprise inclusion after impressing at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. However, the youngster is unlikely to be considered for a starting role in such high-pressure qualifiers.

Nigeria sits fourth in its World Cup qualifying group with seven points, six behind leaders South Africa.

With crucial fixtures against Rwanda and South Africa approaching, Nwabali’s absence could deal a serious blow to the Super Eagles’ hopes of narrowing the gap