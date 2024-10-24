S’Eagles Move Up Three Places In FIFA Ranking

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up three places in the latest men’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

FIFA released the latest men’s ranking on its official website.

The three-time African champions were previously ranked 39th in the world.

The Super Eagles also moved from sixth to fourth position in Africa.

The West Africans defeated the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 1-0 in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, their only engagement in October.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Terangha Lions of Senegal and Pharaohs of Egypt are the only teams ranked above the Super Eagles on the continent.

Argentina remain on top of the ranking with France and Spain in second and third position respectively.

England and Brazil completed the top five teams in the world.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on November 28.

