Super Eagles’ Lookman Poses Challenge, Manager Warns

Union Saint-Gilloise manager David Hubert has singled out Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as a major threat ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta.

Lookman has found impressive form under Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino, bouncing back after a slow start to the season.

The 28-year-old has recorded one goal and two assists in his last three Champions League appearances.

He also made a notable cameo in Atalanta’s win over Parma last weekend after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hubert Flags Lookman As Key Threat

During a pre-match press conference, Hubert highlighted Lookman’s intelligent movement and positioning as a key challenge for his defence.

“Lookman moves between the lines, De Ketelaere creates play, provides depth, and is intelligent. But we don’t play only against them,” Hubert stated, as reported.

“For us, winning is our last chance, and against Atalanta, who have some weaknesses to exploit, we want to do so,” he added.

Hubert also emphasised the need for tactical discipline, pointing to Atalanta’s strong attacking play, particularly from wide areas.

“We need to not rush and stick to our game plan, adapting to an opponent who plays a lot down the wings and is very attacking,” he concluded.

To advance to the next round, Union Saint-Gilloise must contain Lookman effectively while executing their strategy to secure a crucial victory.