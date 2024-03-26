S’Eagles Job ‘Is Looking Good For Finidi’ – Ikpeba

Former Nigerian International, Victor Ikpeba has disclosed that his ex-teammate, Finidi George, will likely get the Super Eagles coaching job on a permanent basis.

Recall that after the expiration of Jose Peseiro’s contract and his failure to agree on a new deal with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the Portuguese has since left.

The NFF has launched a rigorous search for a permanent coach, while Finidi has been drafted to take charge of the squad temporarily

Following Nigeria’s win over arch-rivals Ghana, a number of football enthusiasts are rooting for the former Ajax star for the plum job.

Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho, who left Roma in January is also linked with the job, but Ikpeba says Finidi is looking good for the position. Former Monaco forward said.