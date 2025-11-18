Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has publicly issued a stern warning to Nollywood actor and content creator Lege Miami, cautioning him to stop mentioning his late father in online posts and skits.

Nwabali issued this warning in screenshots of a direct message, which circulated across social media on Tuesday, November 18.

In the message, Nwabali expressed deep displeasure over Lege Miami’s alleged use of his late father’s name in his content, calling it disrespectful and unacceptable.

In the message, shared via Instagram Stories, Nwabali wrote: “@legemiami, remove my late dad’s name from your mouth if you’re doing your content.

“If you don’t respect people’s dads, you should learn to respect the dead. I’m not your regular type of footballer. I’ll go beat you mercilessly. You’re free to insult me, but remove my late dad’s name from your mouth.”

The goalkeeper, who currently plays for both club and country, emphasised that while he is open to criticism or jokes directed at him, he draws the line at any reference to his late father.

The conflict appears to stem from comments Lege Miami allegedly made in one of his recent Instagram skits, which Nwabali found offensive.

Although Lege Miami has not yet publicly responded to the warning, the exchange has generated significant buzz online, with fans and commentators calling for restraint from both men.

Many social media users have sided with Nwabali, arguing that family, especially deceased parents, should remain off-limits in content creation. Others criticised the threatening tone of Nwabali’s message, urging him to address the matter without resorting to violence.

As reactions continue to grow, it remains unclear whether the disagreement will escalate or be resolved privately.