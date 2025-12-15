Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has expressed his delight for being recalled to the Nigerian national team, describing his return to the squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as a true homecoming.

The Omonoia goalkeeper had been sidelined following a series of errors. However, with Maduka Okoye absent from Nigeria’s AFCON squad, he earned a recall.

He was the first player to arrive at the team’s training camp in Cairo on Sunday morning, followed later by fellow goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, as preparations for the tournament got underway.

Uzoho Speaks On Returning To The Team

Reflecting on his time away from the national team, Uzoho admitted he deeply missed the camaraderie and shared moments with his teammates. "I missed quite a lot. But I think I missed the boys, to be honest. I missed the vibe in the camp, you know, because we've been together quite a lot," he stated.

He emphasised that the team's collective spirit was what he longed for the most. "The most noticeable thing I missed is being around the boys and us being together through all types of challenges. "We chat once in a while and check up on each other. I have my own colleagues that I'm quite closer to, but in general, I do reach out to the boys." "I was filled with a joy that I cannot actually express to you right now," he said. "It was relieving to know that I'm coming back again to be with the boys, to have that same feeling we used to have, and to represent Nigeria, which is the most important thing." Asserting his readiness to contribute, Uzoho added, "Anybody that is called up into the national team is ready. If you're not ready, you won't be called up. The technical crew and the scouts know what they're doing. "For them to call somebody up, they know that person is ready to represent the country. So basically, I am ready, and if the time comes and the country needs me, I will be ready."